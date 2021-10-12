CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduate Teaching Assistant - South West London

 10 days ago

Are you looking for a full-time, long-term role to start in a fantastic School?

Maybe you have taken part in camp America/Youth groups or have other child related roles previously?

A lovely school in South West London are looking for a Graduate Teaching Assistant to start interviewing ASAP!

The school are particularly interested in a Graduate Teaching Assistant who is thinking about teacher training or Education Psychology.

In this role, the Graduate Teaching Assistant will be responsible for providing overall support in the class room. You will work with several pupils helping them reach their academic and social development.

The Graduate Teaching Assistant will be take pupils out for 1:1 and group sessions and will carry out more general duties including planning resources, marking/setting homework and preparing materials for lessons!

This is an excellent opportunity for a graduate to join an excellent primary school in South West London after Easter. Apply today to be considered for the position and find out more or contact Emma @ Academics today!

