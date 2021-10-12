Project Manager - Help refine & streamline our e-learning business
Future Talent Learning is a small, friendly and innovative team of 40 focused on building a new L&D and apprenticeship training business that breaks the mould in terms of learning quality for future leaders at FTSE 100 companies. Join us as our Learning Programme Project Manager and you will be at the centre of a new business making a real impact as one of our early hires.
Overall Objective:
- To help develop and oversee the implementation of efficient, simple and easy to understand processes within our e-learning business to make life as easy as possible for our coaches and learners
Key responsibilities:
- Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
- Coordinate between various stakeholders (internal and external) to develop new processes for the Programme and Coaching teams, and other teams, as required
- Ensure resource availability and allocation
- Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time and within scope
- Develop and manage a detailed project plan to monitor, track and communicate progress
- Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques
- Report and escalate to management as needed
- Develop comprehensive project plans to be shared with wider team
- Attend training as required to develop proficiency in new areas of work e.g. to understand our LMS system Aptem
- Perform other related duties as assigned
- Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs
Skills and Experience:
- A minimum 2 years' experience in project management
- Highly experienced at process improvement and identifying and managing risks
- Proficient at developing and monitoring budgets
- Ability to establish, build and maintain relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders
- Proactive and able to work independently
- Strong analytical, critical thinking, problem solving and prioritisation skills
- Experience with project management software tools and ability to manage key business technologies, e.g. PowerBI
- Some form of project management certification
- Bachelor's Degree in appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience
In return
- We are an equal opportunity employer and believe in the power of a diverse, inclusive team. We welcome all applications from all suitably qualified people, regardless of race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age. We offer 25 days’ holiday, 3 additional holiday days between Christmas and New Year, standard pension contribution, the opportunity to work from home for a large part of the role and flexible working hours.
