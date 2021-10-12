CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:1 SEN Support Assistant

 10 days ago
1:1 SEN Support Assistant required in Hammersmith & Fulham for September!

With a fantastic track record of up-skilling UK Graduates through experience and CPD, this Hammersmith & Fulham Primary are now in a position to secure a 1:1 SEN Support Assistant. Your role will involve supporting two Year 5 students as a 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant during the morning and supporting on a more general basis as a Learning Support Assistant during the afternoon.

This role is perfect for aspiring Primary Teachers as well as those considering a career within Psychology.

Job Details - 1:1 SEN Support Assistant

  • 1:1 SEN Support Assistant role in Hammersmith & Fulham
  • Outstanding Primary School
  • c. £18,000, pro rata, paid on a weekly PAYE basis
  • Previous experience working with children with SEN (Autism ADHD, Global Delay, MLD/SLD) on 1:1 basis or in class is essential
  • Previous training or experience in Makaton, PECS, or be Team Teach trained is preferable
  • The ideal candidate will need to be flexible, proactive and patient. Being able to communicate effectively within a team is very important.
  • Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm

The School - 1:1 SEN Support Assistant

A popular, productive Hammersmith & Fulham Primary, this school have higher-than-average numbers of EAL and SEN students, and possess a fun, inviting, proactive support staff committed to aiding pupil development. Bring your own experience and flair to a school that has a supportive Leadership Team, and that is located right by two local train stations. The new SEN Support Assistant will be assigned time with the school SENCo to help formulate EHCPs and monitor progress of students displaying a variety of needs. If this superb Hammersmith & Fulham Primary sounds like a place you'd like to spend the next year, apply today for this 1:1 SEN Support Assistant post!

1:1 SEN Support Assistant | Hammersmith & Fulham

Comments / 0

#Sen#Teaching Assistant#Cpd#Paye#Mld#Makaton#Pecs#Team Teach#Leadership Team#Ehcps
The Guardian

The Guardian

