Payroll & Benefits Manager - 12 month FTC

£40k

Are you an immediately available Payroll Manager, who has experience working in the creative industry?

Are you comfprtable in a forward facing role, managing the payroll and benefits process for a leading agency.

We are proud to be working with a leading advertising agency (part of a bigger group) who are looking for a Payroll & Benefits Manager to join their HR team on a 12 month FTC. You’ll be the sole responsible member for Payroll across the UK business, for circa x250 employees.

Your role will cover all aspects of payroll management from processing financial reporting and monthly payroll requirements to providing daily advice and support to the business with regards to tax and general pay enquiries. In addition to this, there will be the extra responsibilities of all contracts, starter and leaver details management, and all inputting of data into the required system.

You will run 3 payroll processes across 3 different agencies. Previous experience of ADP freedom will be an advantage.

You'll also be part of wider Payroll and Benefits projects including a transition of payroll provider.

From your previous role as a payroll manager or payroll specialist in a large organisation, you’ll have experience with pension and auto-enrolment management and be able to manage your own deadlines and requirements.

As the ideal candidate, you’ll have incredible attention to detail and want to work in a sociable, lively atmosphere. You’ll bring your personality to work and want to be part of a strong HR team!

This in an incredible opportunity to continue to develop your payroll management skills and have scope to make changes and improvements to processes, along with building cohesive and strong relationships with the wider business as a whole.

Apply today!