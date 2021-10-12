CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Payroll & Benefits Manager - 12 month FTC

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eU1xC_0cPKueok00

Payroll & Benefits Manager - 12 month FTC

£40k

Are you an immediately available Payroll Manager, who has experience working in the creative industry?

Are you comfprtable in a forward facing role, managing the payroll and benefits process for a leading agency.

We are proud to be working with a leading advertising agency (part of a bigger group) who are looking for a Payroll & Benefits Manager to join their HR team on a 12 month FTC. You’ll be the sole responsible member for Payroll across the UK business, for circa x250 employees.

Your role will cover all aspects of payroll management from processing financial reporting and monthly payroll requirements to providing daily advice and support to the business with regards to tax and general pay enquiries. In addition to this, there will be the extra responsibilities of all contracts, starter and leaver details management, and all inputting of data into the required system.

You will run 3 payroll processes across 3 different agencies. Previous experience of ADP freedom will be an advantage.

You'll also be part of wider Payroll and Benefits projects including a transition of payroll provider.

From your previous role as a payroll manager or payroll specialist in a large organisation, you’ll have experience with pension and auto-enrolment management and be able to manage your own deadlines and requirements.

As the ideal candidate, you’ll have incredible attention to detail and want to work in a sociable, lively atmosphere. You’ll bring your personality to work and want to be part of a strong HR team!

This in an incredible opportunity to continue to develop your payroll management skills and have scope to make changes and improvements to processes, along with building cohesive and strong relationships with the wider business as a whole.

Apply today!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Head of Finance

GambleAware is a growing charity with a critically important public health agenda. This is a new role with the opportunity for the right candidate to influence the charity's growth and help define the working of the financial function. This is a key role in the leadership team and the post-holder...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Payroll & Finance Officer

We are looking for an experienced Payroll & Finance officer to take end-to end responsibility for payroll and pensions for approximately 260 staff within the school as well as financial support for the School staff, parents and pupils. The successful candidate will enjoy getting to the bottom of queries and discrepancies, be a confident systems user and be able to demonstrate the importance of teamwork as part of a small busy team.
JOBS
The Guardian

Senior Office Manager for Investment Firm in Mayfair, Competitive Salary and Benefits

This very successful investment firm in Mayfair is looking for a capable, experienced, motivated and adaptable Office Manager to ensure the smooth running of the office, oversee the HR function and help to support the team. This role is vital to the business and as such requires someone with solid experience within a professional services firm, who can show a high level of understanding of what is required. This role will oversee dealing with suppliers, contractors, health and safety, holiday and absence, operations, events, invoices, recruitment, some HR and any issues or requirements of the office. Please get in touch if you are an experienced Office Manager or Operations Executive, looking for a challenging, rewarding new opportunity. This role requires you to be in the office 5 days a week so needs someone who enjoys being in the office and working as part of a strong team.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Skills#Advertising Agency#Payroll Benefits#Adp
investmentu.com

What is Payroll?

Everyone loves payday. Waking up to a direct deposit in your bank account is a good feeling! But to make that direct deposit happen, employers need to go through the complex task of running payroll. It isn’t just about cutting checks, either—it’s about managing records of wages, deductions and net pay for all workers and employees.
ECONOMY
wvxu.org

What are pharmacy benefit managers and what role do they play in the price of your prescriptions?

If you have health insurance and it comes with a prescription drug plan, it may be managed by a pharmacy benefit manager. PBMs are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers. By negotiating with drug manufacturers and pharmacies to control drug spending, PBMs have a significant impact in determining total drug costs - and they have faced growing scrutiny about their role in rising prescription costs and spending.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

Personal Assistant - FTC 9 months

The Legal Operations team is currently looking for a Personal Assistant to do a maternity cover of c. 9 months. You will provide a broad range of administrative, secretarial and project-based support to contribute to the work of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and their team members and to help drive operational efficiency by equipping the Legal team with better systems and processes to enable delivery of strategic and operational goals.
SOFTWARE
hamlethub.com

For-profit colleges put on notice by FTC

For-profit colleges sometimes use overblown — or flat-out false — promises to attract new students and their money. The FTC is ramping up its efforts to stop shady practices on campus. The Commission is sending a Notice of Penalty Offenses to the largest 70 for-profits, warning them that the FTC will not stand for unfair or deceptive practices.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
FTC
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

36K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy