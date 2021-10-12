Staff Augmentation Lead

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A career in Client Implementation and Execution, within Client Service Support services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients transform their customer service and engagements from cost centres into revenue generating businesses across all PwC lines of service. In joining, you’ll help clients develop and implement a customer service and engagement strategy that is aligned with their customer experience strategy, enhancing customer engagement while lowering costs, and optimising operations to ensure they are getting the most value possible.

About the role:

As part of the Operate Technology Project and Delivery Services Account Management team you will be responsible for our staff augmentation pipeline and work alongside our leadership team who are responsible for driving a multi-million pound per annum revenue business. This is a challenging role and provides plenty of development opportunities in a fast paced and growing part of the business.

The role is well suited to someone that has worked in Technology Sales, Resourcing or Recruitment that enjoys working in a fast-paced environment with excellent opportunity for progression.

Key Responsibilities:

Staff Augmentation and Deployment

  • Respond to requests for staff augmentation support that will come in from multiple UK locations.
  • Work with the Account Management team to manage a large pipeline of inbound requests and qualify and prioritise in line with demand.
  • Understand the level of skills and experience needed by engaging in conversations with key stakeholders to qualify the requirements and work with dedicated resourcing team to identify options.
  • Provide pastoral care and oversight for a large pool of technology resources working across a range of client engagements and look for opportunities to increase revenues by understanding future pipeline opportunities.
  • Liaise with project leads where staff have been deployed on engagements, discussing performance of staff on assignment.
  • Work closely with our permanent and contractor team members as well as third party resources during the onboarding and mobilisation of projects.

Account and sales management

  • With our marketing team, co-develop sales materials summarising our offering and share through sales channels.
  • Contribute to proposals, provide information and marketing collateral as requested.

People Management

  • Take on aspects of People Management responsibilities for the team and develop remediation plans with the engagement leads / managers where performance issues exist.

Location:

All UK Locations Considered

What we are looking for?

Essential:

  • Previous experience working in a client facing technology role ideally within a Client Relationship Management, Business Development or Staff Augmentation / Recruitment function.
  • Broad technical knowledge across Software Development, Data, Cloud, ERP and CRM Technologies.
  • Experience working in client facing roles with the ability to qualify technology requirements and manage a wide range of stakeholders.
  • Good team player with an ability to lead teams with a strong customer focus
  • Experience in supporting high profile incident management situations
  • Effective personal organisation; self-starter with drive, ambition and creativity
  • The ability to negotiate, coupled with excellent written and oral communication
  • Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving capabilities
  • Ability to work under pressure with a constant positive outlook when being faced with complex client issues

What’s in it for you?

You will be provided with the skills and development opportunities to grow your career alongside a growing team and organisation.

We are passionate about the work we deliver and the knowledge we can provide to clients and we are passionate about providing you with the tools and skills you’ll need to do this too. You will be included in our specific training framework, tailored to match your skills, needs, and personal career aspirations.

We have a dedicated career service who will help you reach your career goals and help you succeed and grow. On top of our wealth of growth opportunities you will receive 25 days annual leave, a flexible benefits scheme to suit your personal/family needs, a competitive salary with regular reviews and the potential for a discretionary bonus.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

