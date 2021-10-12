CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing Lecturer

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Secondary, Further & Higher Education establishments around the world. One of our clients in the United Arab Emirates, an established Education Organisation is looking to appoint qualified Nursing Lecturers / Professors to start employment in January 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter (Notice period permitting) at their campuses in Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

You would be expected to lecture in Nursing to Foundation level students to improve their Subject knowledge.

The coeducational colleges educate the local Emirati community preparing them to leave Further Education and contribute effectively in the workforce (Emergency / Healthcare sectors), aiming to meet the United Arab Emirates growing need for skilled healthcare professionals.

Requirements

Minimum of a Masters in Midwifery / Nursing only

Minimum of 3 years of teaching in Higher Education or clinical experience

Certified Professional Midwife, Licensed Midwife or Registered Midwife

2 years teaching midwifery in an academic and/or clinical setting is required

3 years practicing as a midwife is preferred

Package

Basic Salary range starts at = 15,000 AED per month (Tax Free) = £3,000 per month

(Salary ranges are based on qualifications, experience, research etc.)

Plus:

Accommodation Allowance – 8,300 AED to 13,000 AED per month = £1,700 to £2,600 per month

(Based on Emirate Campus, Single / Married allowances)

Education Allowance for children = 80,000 AED (per annum / family)

Medical Insurance – Self, spouse & 3 children

Relocation Allowance

Air ticket for employee, spouse and 3 dependent children below the age of 18 years

Annual Gratuity

Interviews to be held by Zoom ASAP

The organisation will only accept applications which match the Job requirements (UAE Government set)

Please contact us for a more detailed job description

Astute Education we will allocate your own experienced consultant who will provide full support, advice and guidance through the selection and recruitment process.

Please forward your CV to Astute Education or call for more information about these great career opportunities.

