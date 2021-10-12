CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conduct Risk Specialist - Senior Associate

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdHC_0cPKuYTG00

Who are we?

PwC’s Operate business delivers large operational and managed service solutions for clients to meet regulatory, risk and compliance challenges.

With over 2.500 staff deployed on large implementation and execution programmes Operate brings together top talent with a distinctive mix of knowledge and skills. We support clients by providing staff augmentation services, delivering large scale operational programmes and managed solutions. We deliver our client work from a range of locations, providing our clients with cost-effective delivery, access to subject matter expertise and operational excellence disciplines for some of the biggest brands worldwide.

About the role

PwC is investing in further expansion of its Compliance Testing function introducing Conduct Risk management activity. You will be working in a growing team within PwC’s Operate business providing a range of services to a variety of clients across the UK and abroad.

Our service offerings currently include controls testing support (for example as part of an external audit or internal audit engagement, or as part of a managed controls testing service) as well as regulatory compliance testing, alongside regulatory remediation programmes. We are building out the Conduct Risk service offering which will include identification, management and reporting around conduct risks for our clients, alongside providing expertise and support to some of our regulatory remediation programmes (specifically reviewing customer outcomes).

The role typically involves the following:

  • Conducting meetings (typically with the use of technology) with PwC’s clients to obtain an understanding of the client’s processes, risks and controls, and documenting the outcomes from those meetings;
  • Contacting clients to build deeper knowledge of their processes, risks and controls, obtaining evidence regarding the operation of these;
  • Assessing evidence received from clients to conclude on whether their processes, risks and controls are working as intended.
  • Concluding upon the work performed and discussing and documenting the outcomes.
  • Providing improvement suggestions on the processes, risks and controls
  • Reviewing customer outcomes on behalf of our clients, to understand whether they have adhered to required conduct risk expectations
  • Reporting findings back to the client, highlighting any potential issues or remediation required.

This role provides a real breadth and depth of experience and provides fantastic exposure to some of PwC’s most high profile clients, in various sectors.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for self-motivated individuals of all skill levels and backgrounds who are keen to learn, develop, and succeed as a team.

Essential criteria

  • Educated to degree level or relevant risk experience
  • Knowledge of overarching conduct risk principles, and regulatory requirements relating to conduct risk (particularly for FS clients, and specifically relating to complaint handling/treatment of vulnerable customers)
  • Previous experience in risk (specifically conduct risk), compliance, testing and/or external/internal audit functions
  • Strong analytical skills with experience in problem solving and being able propose next steps, and to implement and deliver solutions
  • Strong communication skills, being able to understand technical detail and articulate back in a simple and clear manner - both verbally and written
  • Willingness to expand technical knowledge in a broad range of client facing projects
  • Ability to lead a team delivering high quality outputs, within given timescales while providing support and coaching to team members
  • Sound understanding of conduct risk, control and compliance

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of reviewing customer outcomes in line with conduct risk expectations and regulatory requirements, and reporting and providing feedback to stakeholders on this.
  • Ability to manage deadlines within multiple projects and demonstrate strong project management skills.
  • Intermediate skills within software packages such as Microsoft Office (including Excel, Word and Powerpoint) or Google Applications (including Sheets, Docs and Slides)
  • Ability to present reporting material in a clear, concise manner with a purpose

What’s in it for you?

Our teams work in a fast paced and ever changing environment. You will be working with a range of global clients which will allow you to develop your career across a range of industries.

You will benefit from first class technical and soft skills training programmes to assist with your continual technical and personal development along with dedicated career coaches to support your continued professional development in the team and the firm. You will also have access to our Professional Qualification pathway with a range of recognised certifications.

Where will you be based?

The role will be based in Merchant Square, Belfast, however as a result of the wide variety of clients and projects, you may be asked to work in other locations within the UK and beyond. Your desire and ability to do this will be discussed as part of the recruitment process.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

Comments / 0

