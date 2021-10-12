CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduate, Tax Pathway to Manager (CA CTA), Belfast, 2022

We help our clients stay ahead of the changes that impact their business. Equipped with the scale of a seamlessly connected global network, we’re where they need us - delivering deep tax technical expertise, while providing the critical context to help make informed and compliant decisions that drive their operations forward. At a global and local level, we design best-in-class integrated tax and legal strategies that empower clients to move from complexity to execution.

Our expertise covers every conceivable area of taxation. Our tax experts proactively engage in the tax policy debate and are focused on leading views and new ideas. Your knowledge will help high-profile organisations, entrepreneurs and family businesses, understand complex rules and make informed decisions with significant impacts. Our people need to be flexible and ready to build strong relationships, networks and leadership skills.

Core Tax

Business area

Working in Tax you’ll help clients - from the largest organisations to budding entrepreneurs and high‑net‑worth individuals - manage their tax risk, understand their obligations and comply with complex legislation. You could be involved in purely UK activities or global projects..

What you’ll do

Our Core Tax programme will see you rotate across our Direct, Indirect and Reward & Employment Tax teams in the first two years of your PwC journey, before aligning to a particular part of our Tax practice in your third year.

In Direct Tax you’ll help clients manage their tax risk and comply with complex legislation. Our clients are wide ranging: from FTSE 100 companies and global organisations, to budding entrepreneurs, high-net worth individuals and family businesses.

As part of our Indirect Tax practice, you could be involved in everything from advising clients on the VAT implications of their UK activities, to a global project looking at the clients’ supply chain. Or considering the impact of case law developments, to advising on a merger or acquisition.

Our multidisciplinary Reward and Employment team advises clients on the most effective way of incentivising and rewarding their employees. You’ll draw on your problem-solving and analytical skills to develop reward structures that support business strategy, drive appropriate behaviours, and are considered fair to shareholders and employees alike.

What you’ll gain

CA CTA joint qualification You'll spend the first stage of your career learning about our business and developing key skills. This will involve building your business, personal and technical skills by studying to become a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) or the Chartered Accountants of Ireland (CAI), as well as a Chartered Tax Advisor with the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) through a joint qualification. You’ll follow our ‘Study First’ pathway, meaning you’ll focus on your ACA and CTA training and build up your knowledge and skills before embarking on client work. Your studies will commence very soon after joining and will be the main focus of your first year of the graduate programme.

What you’ll need

You'll need to have or be on course for a 2.1 degree or above in any subject. We determine whether you're on course for a 2.1 based on the grades you achieved in your last completed year of academic study.

When to apply

Although there is no application deadline, each year we have only a small number of roles available. We therefore advise applying early, but please be prepared for a short wait in processing your application at each stage of our process while we consider your application alongside others.

Do you need a work permit?

Please take some time to confirm your eligibility for the role. We welcome applications from all candidates but there are restrictions to some areas of our business and some points you should note on our website.

Please note that PwC is unable to sponsor any candidates for some roles as the Home Office's eligibility criteria will not be satisfied. For a list of these roles, please review the 'Important information' section of the work permit page on our website.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

IN THIS ARTICLE
