Actors - full/part time -Teaching Assistant

South West London

We are looking for those with a background in a creative industry to work within the education sector. We work with actors, actresses and drama graduates and find they are able to enthuse, motivate and build a strong rapport within the classroom setting!

If you feel as though your presence can greatly impact the education and confidence of a child please do not hesitate to get in contact Emma @ Academics

are you are in the acting field? if so flexible teaching assistant work could be the perfect role for you!

If you have experience or want to gain experience working with children or young adults, please apply!

You will:

Have the opportunity to work with children from 4-18

Be providing general/Special needs teaching assistant help, providing classroom support, assisting small groups, assisting with

Have a positive attitude and a real eagerness to contribute to the education of those within a school environment.

Candidate requirements:

Experience working with children in some capacity is a bonus; this can be in the form of workshops with young people, direct school experience or other means.

Confident and a positive can-do attitude

Strong interpersonal skills

Willing to get involved

Minimum level of experience is working with young people within some capacity

Click 'apply today or contact Emma @ acacdemics for more info!

To start ASAP - can be flexible to suit you!