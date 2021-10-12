English Academic Mentor | Richmond-Upon-Thames

Are you an ambitious English graduate looking for an English Academic Mentor role for the remainder of this academic year?

An English Academic Mentor role where you can drive up the subject knowledge and engagement levels of motivated students who are looking to achieve top grades in GCSE and A-Level English?

Working in partnership with a high-performing Secondary School in Richmond-Upon-Thames, we are very pleased to offer this English Academic Mentor role which represents a fantastic opportunity for an aspiring English Teacher to gain a year of experience of working in a successful English department.

Open to highly motivated graduates with an excellent academic record within English, this English Academic Mentor role will see the successful English Graduate designing and delivering 1:1 and small group sessions across Key Stage 3, 4 and 5.

Upon completing the English Academic Mentor placement, the successful English Graduate will have the required skills and knowledge to secure a Teacher Training place in the future.

English Academic Mentor | Job Summary

English Academic Mentor | Secondary School in Richmond-Upon-Thames

£70 per day | £350 per week | Paid Weekly (PAYE)

October 2021 – July 2022 initially with opportunities of permanent contract from Sept 2022

Excellent way of gaining extensive experience before Teacher Training

Working closely with excellent English teachers in a department that boasts very impressive GCSE and A-Level results

Rewarding, challenging and progressive role!

Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm

English Academic Mentor | Job Description

Become an integral part of a popular English department and ensure all pupils are maximising their learning potential within English

Creating and delivering targeted and bespoke 1:1 and small group activities to students aged 11-18 years old

Developing your own English resources and activities that will captivate the attention of your learners and drive-up attainment

Delivering revision/catch-up sessions prior to exam season getting started

English Academic Mentor | Job Requirements

Minimum of a 2:1 degree classification with an English-related degree subject

Outstanding academic performance within GCSE and A-Level English

A commitment to work towards a career within English Teaching

A genuine passion and a belief in the potential of every pupil

A positive, never-give-up attitude and a desire to help every pupil to achieve

Previous experience working with the 11-18 age range is desirable (NCS, Coaching, Youthwork, Tutoring)

This English Academic Mentor role will provide the successful English Graduate with a fantastic opportunity to get fully immersed within the day-to-day life of a busy English department for a full academic year.

The perfect grounding for an aspiring English Teacher, click Apply Now to start the English Academic Mentor application process and if you are deemed successful, you will be contacted within 48 hours.

