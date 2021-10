Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Star Wars vs Star Trek debate has seemingly been going on for ages and while it will always go down to a matter of preference, some fans are still eager to prove why their favorite science-fiction property is more superior to the other. Unsurprisingly, the actors themselves share the same sentiments, including Star Trek icon William Shatner who takes so much pride in saying that the Trek franchise will always be better than Star Wars.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO