CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Technology Audit - Senior

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Who are we?

PwC’s Operate business delivers large operational and managed service solutions for clients to meet regulatory, risk and compliance challenges.

With over 2500 staff deployed on large implementation and execution programmes Operate brings together top talent with a distinctive mix of knowledge and skills. We support clients by providing staff augmentation services, delivering large scale operational programmes and managed solutions. We deliver our client work from a range of locations, providing our clients with cost-effective delivery, access to subject matter expertise and operational excellence disciplines for some of the biggest brands worldwide.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for self-motivated individuals of all skill levels and backgrounds (particularly in IT / Information Security). You will have some experience in either risk management, compliance, controls testing and/or audit and are seeking a new opportunity to use and develop your skill sets. We will also consider candidates with non-relevant experience but have transferable skills and are interested in building a career in this area.

We expect our staff to be driven, enthusiastic, keen to build on existing experience and can work well individually as well as part of a team.

Essential Criteria:

  • An interest in IT controls testing
  • Strong analytical skills with experience in problem solving and being able to implement and deliver solutions
  • Ability to create high level quality documentation and follow documentation standards
  • Willingness to expand technical knowledge in a broad range of client facing projects
  • Ability to manage deadlines within multiple projects
  • Proven ability to be a team player, while being able to work independently with little supervision

Desirable Criteria:

  • Educated to degree level (or relevant industry experience)
  • Previous experience in auditing / assurance or compliance function
  • Experience in IT controls testing
  • Knowledge of Sox (Sarbanes-Oxley Act)
  • Understanding of Information Technology
  • Good understanding of risk, control and compliance testing methodology
  • Experience working in a regulated environment

What’s in it for you?

As we’re responsive to client demands, your role will be varied and challenging, providing you with an opportunity to work with a wide variety of clients. We’re also exceptionally passionate about providing you with the necessary skills, experience and training to help you develop both personally and professionally. You’ll therefore be included on our specific training framework, the Operate Academy, which will be tailored to match your skills, needs and career aspirations. Fully funded by us, you will complete externally accredited qualifications that will benefit you in your role. Our training programme is further enhanced through a variety of soft skills training sessions focusing on your relationships and leadership style.

In addition to the client projects and training, our employees are also rewarded with various other benefits offered as part of your employment:

  • Our dedicated internal Careers Service
  • Competitive salary plus a potential discretionary bonus (performance related), or paid overtime (depending on grade)
  • 25 days’ standard holiday pro rata, with options to increase this through your benefits package
  • A flexible benefits scheme that can be tailored to suit your (and your family’s) needs
  • Provision of a group pension plan with additional funding provided by PwC

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

To apply, please visit our website via the button below.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Head of Finance

GambleAware is a growing charity with a critically important public health agenda. This is a new role with the opportunity for the right candidate to influence the charity's growth and help define the working of the financial function. This is a key role in the leadership team and the post-holder...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditing#Soft Skills#Pwc
pulse2.com

Senior Care Network Company Honor Technology Closes $70 Million In Series E Funding

Honor Technology recently announced it raised $70 million in Series E funding and $300 million in debt financing. These are the details. Honor Technology — one of the largest senior care networks and technology platforms, which recently acquired global home care provider Home Instead — recently announced it has raised $70 million in Series E funding and $300 million in debt financing. This round of funding brings Honor’s total equity funding to date to $325 million and values the company at over $1.25 billion.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

Boxed’s New Senior Officer to Help Scale E-Commerce Technology

Dubbed the "Costco for Millennials," Boxed has appointed seasoned executive David Miller to the role of CTO as the company capitalizes on unprecedented growth in online grocery shopping. Boxed is an e-commerce grocery platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses without the requirement of a big-box store membership. Boxed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
TheConversationCanada

Companies operating at sea must embrace conservation and sustainability — and not wait to be forced into it

Compared to all other institutions in the world, corporate enterprises have the most significant impact on the environment. According to the Carbon Majors Report published by the Carbon Disclosure Project in 2017, 100 companies are responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions. Given corporations’ contributions to climate change — and other environmental issues — executives need to understand both the impacts and solutions to the world’s environmental concerns. As a corporate strategy and innovation researcher, I was curious about the level of sustainability understanding and innovative problem-solving among top executives at companies that operate at sea, including oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy