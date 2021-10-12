Technology Audit - Senior

Who are we?

PwC’s Operate business delivers large operational and managed service solutions for clients to meet regulatory, risk and compliance challenges.

With over 2500 staff deployed on large implementation and execution programmes Operate brings together top talent with a distinctive mix of knowledge and skills. We support clients by providing staff augmentation services, delivering large scale operational programmes and managed solutions. We deliver our client work from a range of locations, providing our clients with cost-effective delivery, access to subject matter expertise and operational excellence disciplines for some of the biggest brands worldwide.

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for self-motivated individuals of all skill levels and backgrounds (particularly in IT / Information Security). You will have some experience in either risk management, compliance, controls testing and/or audit and are seeking a new opportunity to use and develop your skill sets. We will also consider candidates with non-relevant experience but have transferable skills and are interested in building a career in this area.

We expect our staff to be driven, enthusiastic, keen to build on existing experience and can work well individually as well as part of a team.

Essential Criteria:

An interest in IT controls testing

Strong analytical skills with experience in problem solving and being able to implement and deliver solutions

Ability to create high level quality documentation and follow documentation standards

Willingness to expand technical knowledge in a broad range of client facing projects

Ability to manage deadlines within multiple projects

Proven ability to be a team player, while being able to work independently with little supervision

Desirable Criteria:

Educated to degree level (or relevant industry experience)

Previous experience in auditing / assurance or compliance function

Experience in IT controls testing

Knowledge of Sox (Sarbanes-Oxley Act)

Understanding of Information Technology

Good understanding of risk, control and compliance testing methodology

Experience working in a regulated environment

What’s in it for you?

As we’re responsive to client demands, your role will be varied and challenging, providing you with an opportunity to work with a wide variety of clients. We’re also exceptionally passionate about providing you with the necessary skills, experience and training to help you develop both personally and professionally. You’ll therefore be included on our specific training framework, the Operate Academy, which will be tailored to match your skills, needs and career aspirations. Fully funded by us, you will complete externally accredited qualifications that will benefit you in your role. Our training programme is further enhanced through a variety of soft skills training sessions focusing on your relationships and leadership style.

In addition to the client projects and training, our employees are also rewarded with various other benefits offered as part of your employment:

Our dedicated internal Careers Service

Competitive salary plus a potential discretionary bonus (performance related), or paid overtime (depending on grade)

25 days’ standard holiday pro rata, with options to increase this through your benefits package

A flexible benefits scheme that can be tailored to suit your (and your family’s) needs

Provision of a group pension plan with additional funding provided by PwC

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Find out more about our firmwide Employee Value Proposition: https://www.pwc.co.uk/careers/about-us/the-new-deal.html

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.