The only prerequisite for checking it out is curiosity. Did you know there’s a copy of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn on campus that was printed by Mark Twain’s own printing company? The Special Collections and Rare Books area of University of Missouri Libraries houses this special copy and more than 90,000 other items — all free for users to peruse and study. From eighth-century classics to comic strips, graphic novels, artifacts and more, there are plenty of relics to discover. The Show Me Mizzou team recently talked with two employees to learn how they help bring the collections to life and make them accessible to the public.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO