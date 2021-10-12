Internal Communications Lead

Full-time (we're open to discussing flexible working requests)

Stratford, East London. With the flexibility to work from home up to 3-4 days per week

Salary range: £50,000-£60,000 dependent on experience

We have an exciting opportunity to join CRUK as Internal Communications Lead, a role that oversees the strategic planning and delivery of all centrally led internal communications at CRUK.

At Cancer Research UK, our people are our biggest assets and play a key role in helping us achieve our mission to beat cancer. As Internal Communications Lead, you will oversee the strategic planning and delivery of all centrally led internal communications, creating compelling, engaging and informative content across different channels and in different formats, including news stories, information, policy updates and participative events on specialist themes.

You will work with a wide range of stakeholders across the charity, and have previous experience of leading an internal comms team in a large, complex organisation. You'll know how to use communications to tell an organisational story, instilling belief and understanding in our cause. As part of the wider Corporate Communications team, you will work collaboratively to support the charity's strategic objectives through communications.

You will be an excellent communicator, adept at building relationships, influencing and advising at all levels, including senior leadership. You will oversee the annual internal comms strategy, and work with colleagues to deliver an employee experience which drives engagement across CRUK.

You'll take pride in all you do, with an eye for detail and a creative flair. You'll be used to copywriting, editing, and have previous experience of putting on all staff events. As Internal Communications Lead, you will manage a small team, coaching and motivating them to deliver first-class work to agreed KPIs.

It's an exciting time to take on this role at CRUK. We have navigated some of our most challenging times, and are now looking to the future with hope and determination. Join us and help engage, inform and inspire our people to beat cancer.

Who we're looking for:

Stakeholder management: You will have significant experience within a complex internal stakeholder environment, and used to regular contact with directors and executive directors, as well as the CEO.

Internal communications expertise: you will have an excellent internal communications track record at a senior level, with excellent results delivery. You will have experience delivering multi-channel communications, driving change and improvement in employee communications, and aligning organisational narrative to business objectives.

Leadership expertise: you will be an experienced team leader, and able to coach, motivate and inspire your team to deliver against an agreed strategic internal comms plan. You will lead the team by example, encouraging them to develop creative, progressive ideas that increase our effectiveness. You will actively coach and oversee the development of your line reports, setting direction and role modelling appropriate behaviours.

You can find out more about this role and CRUK by viewing this candidate pack.

Application closing date: Midnight Sunday 31st October. Please note that we will be reviewing applications before the closing date.