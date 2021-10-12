CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Maths Graduate Mentor

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDrsE_0cPKtnnU00

Maths Graduate Mentor role

Are you a highly motivated and enthusiastic Maths Graduate?

Are you a Maths Graduate keen to explore further ambitions to teach Maths and would you like to teach Maths to GCSE and A Level students in a school environment?

If so, we are on the lookout for ambitious and fantastically qualified Maths Graduates to work in an outstanding school environment based in London’s East End.

  • Ofsted graded ‘Outstanding’ school
  • Teach GCSE and A Level students – Maths Graduate
  • Best Maths department in Tower Hamlets
  • Progress 8 score of +1
  • Highest attendance and behaviour figures in Tower Hamlets
  • A diverse school with 60% pupil premium students
  • Students have high ambitions and aim for top 10 UK universities

The school has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the highest performing teaching teams in the area, they are looking to build on this success by adding high-quality Maths Graduates to their team to help students with the transition from GCSE to A-Level study and to prepare them for life after school.

As a Maths Graduate, you will work with students on challenging areas of the curriculum, revision and exam techniques.

This Maths Graduate position is available to start immediately until the end of the academic year (through to July) and there may be further opportunity to work additional days in holiday periods. Pending a successful year as a Maths Graduate, the school can enrol you to train as a fully qualified Maths Teacher via Schools Direct Initial Teacher Training.

Located firmly in the east end of London the school is easily found a few minutes’ walk from the nearest tube and overground station.

Interviews for the Maths Graduate mentor are a one stage process and held at the school.

If this Maths Graduate role sounds like you then click apply now!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Maths Teacher

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Middle, Secondary and Further Education establishments around the world. The UAE government is looking to appoint Secondary Maths Teachers to start from January / March 2022. As part of the UAE Education reforms, they are looking to recruit Secondary Maths Teachers to raise the standards of Mathematics in the government schools throughout the 7 Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. You will be expected to teach Maths to Emirati students in KS3 / KS4, KS5 if suitably qualified.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Graduate Scheme Education Worker

We’re an award-winning charity that runs local learning centres in the heart of communities where the young people we support live. Our centres provide an innovative education programme which includes practical learning support and motivational and confidence-building activities for children and young people aged 7-18. Our aim is to inspire students from the least advantaged neighbourhoods to broaden their horizons and achieve their full potential.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Festival jobs in Graduate

£26,544 - £30,750 per annum, depending on experience. Wolfson College is seeking an experienced Events Co-ordinator to play a key role in developing and delivering the College events programme.
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Purpose: To support students with significant special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and/or English as an Additional Language (EAL) within the curriculum and pastoral provision and promote their wider inclusion in the life of the school. We are seeking an outstanding member of the support team to join one of...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tower Hamlets#Teacher Training#Uk#East End Of London#Maths Graduate#Ofsted
The Guardian

Youth Community Graduate Littlehampton

If you are looking for an immediate start and are available 5 days a week, Monday to Friday, 8.15 to 4.15, up until July 22nd 2022, this role should help you hit your short and long term objectives within mental health. To apply, please send me your CV and call me on 0203 0040 715 to discuss your objectives.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

English Academic Mentor

Are you an ambitious English graduate looking for an English Academic Mentor role for the remainder of this academic year?. An English Academic Mentor role where you can drive up the subject knowledge and engagement levels of motivated students who are looking to achieve top grades in GCSE and A-Level English?
JOBS
News Channel Nebraska

Teammates Mentoring Program seeks mentors

EWING - A midwest mentorship program with roots in Nebraska is seeking to grow. "We are in desperate need of mentors. With all three schools combined, we have more students," said Teammates co-coordinator Anita Tabbert of Summerland Public Schools. The program just moved into the newly consolidated school this week....
EWING, NE
Arbiter Online

Career and Graduate School Fair

When employers post a job, they get a lot of resumes, which can make it hard for you to stand out. That’s where the career fair comes in!. Employers find it more effective to hire people they’ve met, so they come to the career fair to find the right students for their jobs and internships.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
alvareviewcourier.com

NWTC practical nurses graduate

Northwest Technology Center students completed the Practical Nursing Program and celebrated with a commencement ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 2. Maul, Goodson-Tautfest, Schurter, Henning and Burton graduated from the PN program and Williams finished the Lab Technician pathway. Schurter was also recognized as the valedictorian. Tara Thomas is the director of the program. Melanie Blackwood is the PN instructor. Adjunct instructors include: Tabitha Nutter and Karlea Irvin.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Behaviour Mentor

Take on a rewarding 1:1 Behaviour Mentor position in Lewisham!. Are you a UK Graduate with a desire to enhance your classroom experience...?. Perhaps you're an experienced 1:1 Behaviour Mentor seeking a new role...?. Working with a pupil displaying mild behavioural issues and needing further 1:1 support in order to...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Columbia University

Climate School Math Tutor Opportunity

The Climate and Society program at the Columbia Climate School is seeking a math tutor to provide additional support for students enrolled in EESC 5400 and EESC 5401. The support should entail two open office hour sessions each week along with hours set aside for one-on-one sessions with students. Qualifications:
EDUCATION
greenwichsentinel.com

Meaningful Math

Math is a challenge for many students, and traditional ways of teaching math often frustrate them. You may remember your own math experience as “drill and kill,’ as the saying goes. Part of the frustration with math stems from a common belief about the purpose of math, something with which...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily News

Student proficiency in math and English declines

Student proficiency in math and English declined during the 2020-2021 school year, according to new data from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. The data provides some insight into how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected student learning. Students in grade three through eight and grade 10 or 11 are...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Functional Skills Tutor in Maths

Newham College is right at the heart of a new, vibrant East London that is fast emerging. We are one of the largest and most successful FE Colleges in London and our innovative and dynamic approach supported by our high quality staff means that we are at the leading edge of local delivery.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Learning Mentors - Part-time

Pay: Actual salary of £14,520 per annum (FTE £18,425). About the role: Hayesbrook Academy are seeking to appoint two Learning Mentors to join their vibrant team as soon as possible. If you are currently looking for a role which allows you to support students by using innovative methods to develop their learning skills, please continue to submit an application!
JOBS
Paducah Sun

MCCCE names mentoring and tutoring partners

The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. announced the selection of six area mentoring or tutoring programs to participate in their 2021-22 Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enhancement Program. Programs selected to receive the grants totaling $7,200 are:. • Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries — Youth Ministries. • The L.I.F.E. Community...
PADUCAH, KY
adelphi.edu

Faculty Mentoring Academy

The Faculty Mentoring Program is administered by the Office of the Provost. The program is open to all faculty at Adelphi University. New faculty members are provided with a faculty member from any college/school to help navigate the transition to a new institution and new responsibilities. In addition to the Faculty Mentoring Academy, each school has a unit mentoring program. Unit/Department mentors are especially useful in learning about the culture and expectations for that discipline and their department, as well as helping the mentee cultivate a discipline-specific network outside of Adelphi University. The mentor program through the Faculty Mentoring Academy is not intended to be a supervisory or evaluative tool. No mentor shall serve in a supervisor or evaluator role. Members of the Faculty Committee for Retention and Promotion (FCRTP) and Unit Peer Review Committees should not volunteer to be mentors.
GARDEN CITY, NY
annandaleadvocate.com

AMS Carpentry Math Class

Carpentry Math is a new course this year being offered this quarter at Annandale Middle School. According to Zack Schaunaman, the instructor, “Carpentry Math is a course where students will learn safety and skills for the use of basic hand and power tools. Students will have the opportunity to build at least one project to give them an understanding of general measurement and woodworking skills.
ANNANDALE, MN
The Guardian

The Guardian

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy