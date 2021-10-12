Maths Graduate Mentor role

Are you a highly motivated and enthusiastic Maths Graduate?

Are you a Maths Graduate keen to explore further ambitions to teach Maths and would you like to teach Maths to GCSE and A Level students in a school environment?

If so, we are on the lookout for ambitious and fantastically qualified Maths Graduates to work in an outstanding school environment based in London’s East End.

Ofsted graded ‘Outstanding’ school

Teach GCSE and A Level students – Maths Graduate

Best Maths department in Tower Hamlets

Progress 8 score of +1

Highest attendance and behaviour figures in Tower Hamlets

A diverse school with 60% pupil premium students

Students have high ambitions and aim for top 10 UK universities

The school has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the highest performing teaching teams in the area, they are looking to build on this success by adding high-quality Maths Graduates to their team to help students with the transition from GCSE to A-Level study and to prepare them for life after school.

As a Maths Graduate, you will work with students on challenging areas of the curriculum, revision and exam techniques.

This Maths Graduate position is available to start immediately until the end of the academic year (through to July) and there may be further opportunity to work additional days in holiday periods. Pending a successful year as a Maths Graduate, the school can enrol you to train as a fully qualified Maths Teacher via Schools Direct Initial Teacher Training.

Located firmly in the east end of London the school is easily found a few minutes’ walk from the nearest tube and overground station.

Interviews for the Maths Graduate mentor are a one stage process and held at the school.

If this Maths Graduate role sounds like you then click apply now!