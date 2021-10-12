CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott gifts help bolster nonprofit infrastructure

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullertonobserver.com

Local nonprofit helps veterans

Patriots and Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans returning from active duty readjust to living back in the community. The 99 cent store at Orangethorpe and Brookhurst recently hosted a fundraiser for this organization. Customers purchased $6 comfort kits that were donated to Patriots and Paws. Over 1,942 kits were donated.
CHARITIES
Inside Indiana Business

Wendy's Nonprofit Helps Boost Indiana Adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS - The state of Indiana will be growing the number of recruiters who help place foster children in permanent, adoptive homes. In a public-private partnership involving the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana State Department of Child Services, the organizations will fund the hiring and training of two dozen adoption professionals over the next three years.
INDIANA STATE
9NEWS

Nonprofit KIND helps kids in need of dentistry

DENVER — For more than 100 years, it's been the mission of Kids in Need of Dentistry (KIND) to provide high quality, low cost dental services for kids in need. They do it by using volunteers, and raising money to run clinics and other services throughout Colorado. With the pandemic...
DENVER, CO
WCTV

New nonprofit ‘EmployU’ helps Floridians with disabilities find jobs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, the nonprofit employment service EmployU held their grand opening in Tallahassee as they look to bring their services to the Big Bend area. EmployU says they are a partner of vocational rehabilitation. The organization has already helped over 3,000 clients with disabilities find job...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Nonprofits#Charity
KLTV

New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Homeless veterans is a difficult issue to resolve. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates nationwide there were about 580 thousand vets without stable housing as of January 2020, and they say the number most likely rose during the Pandemic. But there is...
TEXAS STATE
News On 6

Nonprofit Helps Women Dress For Success, Prepare For The Workforce

A local nonprofit is helping women prepare for the workforce. Dress for Success Tulsa has helped more than 16,000 women prepare and land jobs since opening in Tulsa 20 years ago. "Every day here is like a Cinderella story," said Katherine Skorvaga with Dress for Success Tulsa. It is a...
TULSA, OK
Bay News 9

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cryptopolitan.com

Engiven and GVNG team up to help with crypto donations to nonprofit organizations

• The GVNG wallet is enabled to accept any crypto donation. • Engiven aims to benefit more than one million NGOs with crypto donations. NGOs are profiting from crypto, and now Engiven and GVNG team up to help with crypto donations. Both companies join ties to promote crypto donation among their clients and other interested people.
CHARITIES
Valdosta Daily Times

League of Their Own: Group helps United Way nonprofits

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021. Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area. “We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service...
VALDOSTA, GA
local-pittsburgh.com

Social Venture Partners helps nonprofits navigate new challenges

The wide-ranging disruption brought by the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic was felt immediately across the U.S. nonprofit service sector — the people and groups who deliver aid and advocacy to tens of millions of people each year. The looming question: would financially-stressed, socially-disconnected Americans, buffeted by cascading chaos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRGB

Nonprofit helps disabled veterans find jobs, financial services

WASHINGTON (SBG) — For the Capizzi family, service has always played a central role. David and Shamala Capizzi are both veterans of the United States Marine Corps and like more than 6 million other military veterans are disabled, carrying scars many are unable to see. “Disability comes in all different...
ADVOCACY
Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville nonprofit that helps immigrants awarded grant from A Community Thrives

A Fayetteville-based group that helps immigrants in North Carolina navigate obstacles in their path to citizenship is one of the local grant winners from A Community Thrives. Fayetteville Justice For Our Neighbors is part of the national JFON organization and it serves immigrants statewide. Fayetteville JFON earned a $15,000 grant from A Community Thrives, a grantmaking and crowdfunding initiative sponsored by Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY and The Fayetteville Observer.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedarhurst nonprofit helps to fight colon cancer

Inspired by one employee who lost his father to colon cancer and supported by other co-workers, including one who lost her mother to breast cancer at least 15 staff members of the Cedarhurst-based nonprofit Labor & Industry for Education will take part in the Colon Cancer Coalition’s “Get your Rear in Gear” 5K Run in Manhattan’s Riverside Park on Oct. 17.
CEDARHURST, NY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Horses help therapy patients at this Norco nonprofit

Leaps & Bounds Pediatric Therapy Inc. provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy for children in the Inland Empire. The Norco nonprofit was founded in 2010 by Dr. Cassandra Sanders-Holly. In addition to services such as evaluation, consultation, treatment, home and school program activities, the organization offers hippotherapy. This...
NORCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy