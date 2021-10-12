CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowing Coach

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
Required as soon as possible

Putney High School Boat Club is looking to appoint a Rowing Coach to play a key role, working 16 hours a week, all year round.

The successful candidate will be highly motivated, passionate and eager to build on the recent accomplishments of the School Boat Club, working closely with the senior group of athletes.

We are looking for an individual that places pastoral support at the centre of their coaching, with experience of developing young athletes within a school programme that aspire to represent their School at a national level and a handful of pupils wishing to progress to Junior GB selection.

In January 2016, the school opened its very own Boat Club, the first and only all-female Boat Club along the River Thames. The Boat Club provides a state of the art training facility, housing our senior squad fleet of boats and multi-use gym space of Concept2 ergos, Rowperfects and Strength & Conditioning equipment.

As one of the UK’s leading schools, Putney High School is rightly proud of its exceptional academic results and pastoral care. A spirit of intellectual agility and engagement is at the heart of the school’s ethos, with pupils stretched, challenged and supported inside the classroom and beyond.

Established in 1893 the school is set in leafy, tranquil grounds close to the heart of Putney and to the River Thames. With already enviable facilities, the school now looks to embark on the next exciting phase of its development.

The position attracts a highly competitive salary package, commensurate with its status and responsibilities, and generous staff benefits including a discount of up to 50% on fees for children at GDST schools.

For further information and to apply for this exciting opportunity please click the apply button.

A letter addressed to the Headmistress should be included with your application.

The School reserves the right to interview prior to the closing deadline, so early applications are encouraged.

Closing date: Monday 1st November 2021 – applications to be received before 9.00am.

Interview date: Week commencing 8th November 2021.

The GDST is committed to diversity, inclusion and real change: a family where every individual is valued, respected and included.

We are committed to the safeguarding of children and child protection screening will apply to this post.

The Guardian

The Guardian

