The Colorado ski season is underway and skiers are making plans for that first day on the slopes. Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek were the first Colorado resorts to welcome skiers in 2021, and a parade of others will soon follow. Some good early season snow has allowed the ski season to get started earlier than a year ago when it was the very last part of October before the slopes were ready.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO