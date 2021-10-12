CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson declines again to apologize for anti-LGBTQ remarks

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Tuesday again declined to apologize for remarks he made in June criticizing sexual education in public schools and likening gay and transgender people to “filth.”. Robinson held a news conference to respond to criticism earlier in the day...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 7

northwestgeorgianews.com

White House: NC Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ comments ‘repugnant’ and ‘spread hate’

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Biden White House condemned North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments calling transgenderism and homosexuality “filth.”. “These words are repugnant and offensive,” said Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary and a native of North Carolina, in a statement Friday. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”
POLITICS
indyweeknc

Durham Commissioners Join State Lawmakers in Condemning Anti-LGBTQ Remarks from Lt. Gov. Robinson

The Durham County Board of Commissioners this week joined North Carolina’s LGBTQ lawmakers, state Democrats, faith leaders, and activists who have condemned Lt. Governor Mark Robinson’s characterization of homosexuality as “filth.”. The commissioners also announced that they are working with county staffers to “finalize a draft of a non-discrimination ordinance."
DURHAM, NC
State
North Carolina State
The Jewish Press

Why Kamala Harris Ignored a Student’s anti-Israel Remarks

Here was quite a brouhaha last week after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at George Mason University, speaking to students about political events. During a subsequent Q&A, a student majoring in political science, who described herself as part-Iranian, part-Yemeni, defamed Israel by alleging Jewish “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians from the land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Lawmakers Send Bill Restricting Transgender Student-Athletes In Texas To The Governor

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A bill focused on transgender athletes in Texas is headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. The state Senate voted 19-12 on Friday to pass House Bill 25 and on Sunday the state House signed off on the bill in a 76-61 vote. HB 25 requires student-athletes in public schools to only participate on sports teams that correspond to the gender at birth, not their current gender identity. LGBTQ advocates say the legislation unfairly targets transgender children and is discriminatory. Supporters of the bill say it is needed to protect girls from athletes who might be physically bigger, stronger and faster. In Texas, public school sports are governed by the University Interscholastic League, which already has a policy against transgender children playing on teams of opposite biological sex. Currently, UIL policy requires students to participate on the team that matches the gender on their birth certificate. However, the organization will recognize students’ birth certificates who have gone through the process of having their birth certificates changed to match their gender identity. Governor Abbott has expressed his support for HB 25, but hasn’t said when he plans to sign it.
TEXAS STATE
newwaysministry.org

LGBTQ Advocates Seek Apology from Archbishop Over Disparaging Remarks

LGBTQ advocates in Mexico have demanded an apology from an archbishop after his disparaging remarks regarding marriage equality. The Collective for the Protection of All Families in Yucatán (ColectivoPTFYuc) issued a complaint against Archbishop Gustavo Rodríguez Vega of Mérida, who said in a homily:. “‘God help us in this new...
WORLD
WFAE

Gov. Cooper: Lt. Gov. Robinson's anti-LGBTQ comments don't speak for NC

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson “does not speak for North Carolina,” a reference to comments that Robinson made about sex education in public schools that critics say plainly disparaged LGBTQ people. Robinson, who is a possible future candidate for higher office,...
POLITICS
WRAL

Controversy grows over Lt. Gov. Robinson's LGBTQ comments

Controversy grows over Lt. Gov. Robinson's LGBTQ comments. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Tuesday that he won't back down from trying to remove "highly sexual" material from North Carolina schools, despite attacks over his comments against the LGBTQ community. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
POLITICS
Register Citizen

Guilford GOP campaign chief apologizes for 'kids of color' remark

GUILFORD — The campaign manager for the Republican Board of Education candidates apologized Friday for making a “clumsy” comment about “kids of color” during a University of Connecticut education forum. Mary Beeman issued a statement Friday after drawing criticism for writing, “helping kids of color to feel they belong has...
GUILFORD, CT
abc17news.com

NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson criticized over anti-LGBT views

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a June video surfaced showing him likening some sexual orientations to “filth.” The state’s highest Republican executive officeholder has a long history of espousing views many consider discriminatory. His latest remarks are being condemned by the White House, Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina and Democratic Senate candidate Jeff Jackson. Top GOP officials aren’t commenting. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t weighed in on whether the independently elected Robinson should resign. Robinson meanwhile is doubling down, saying he remains concerned about how sex education is taught to K-12 students.
RALEIGH, NC

