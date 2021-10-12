Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

European countries resume their qualifying campaigns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. Christian Eriksen's future in soccer is still unknown following his collapse during a game for Denmark in the European Championship when suffering cardiac arrest. As Eriksen continues his recovery, his national team is coping extremely well without its star player. After reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals without the midfielder, Denmark is the only European team in World Cup qualifying to win its first six games. Beat Moldova away on Saturday then Austria at home on Tuesday in Group F and Denmark will most likely be the first country to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Mikkel Damsgaard, while not a like-for-like replacement for Eriksen, has stepped up as Denmark's most creative player in the absence of someone he calls his "role model." In setting up Joakim Maehle for the second goal in the Danes' 2-0 win over Scotland last month, Damsgaard took his goal involvement to nine in nine international games - scoring four and assisting five - and he added another assist in a 5-0 win over Israel that has taken Denmark to the brink of qualifying.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO