Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

By STEPHEN GROVES - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Switzerland set up a World Cup qualifying showdown game with Italy by beating Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday. The win lifted Switzerland level on points with Italy ahead of the last two rounds next month — starting with their meeting in Rome on Nov. 12.

