SAN ANTONIO — The meeting of the Spurs and Rockets on Friday, in contrast to much of their history against one another, pitted a young team against an extremely young team. The Spurs’ most experienced player, forward Thaddeus Young, has more seasons in the NBA (14) than the Rockets’ entire starting lineup on Friday (eight) with guard Eric Gordon and center Daniel Theis out. The Spurs, however, have just two players, Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, with more than seven seasons in the NBA.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO