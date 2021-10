Create an automated email pipeline with dazzling dashboards. We send and receive a plethora of emails on a daily basis in our corporate and non-corporate lives. And truth be told, a large portion of those transactions can indeed be automated. Perhaps we can all relate to a landmark moment of our lives when we spent a good portion of a day sending more or less the same email to a multitude of people. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. With Python, you can in fact set up and deploy an automated email pipeline to receive emails and subsequently send emails based on the content of the former. In other words, you can put automation to work while you attend to more impactful tasks at work or home.

