City updates Main Avenue paving progress

The Cullman City Council has signed on with ALDOT for a funding and construction agreement that will repave West Main Avenue SW, seen Tuesday. Benjamin Bullard

Drivers along Cullman’s busy Main Avenue are having to plan around some construction-related hassles in the here and now — though officials are confident the inconvenience will soon be worth it.

That stretch of west Main, from Cherokee Avenue to [U.S. Highway] 278, is in the process of being milled at this time, and it’s rough,” said Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, updating city leaders on the status of a number of paving projects throughout the city, at the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

“If you can avoid it, it would be good to avoid it,” Jacobs advised local drivers. “But when it’s finished, it will be nicely paved.”

Main Avenue is being fully resurfaced as part of a $2.26 million project being paid for mostly through a $2 million appropriation funded by the state’s new gas tax. Though city officials had hoped the work would be completed by September, weather-related delays have bumped that timeline slightly — though construction is still expected to be completed before the end of the year.

In other business at its regular meeting this week, the council:

Approved the minutes of the council’s Sept. 27 regular meeting.

Held a public hearing on the proposed rezoning of property located at 101 Main Avenue from R-4 Residential to CBD Central Business District. No one spoke for or against the proposal during the hearing. The council subsequently held a first reading of the associated rezoning ordinance, and will take up the proposal with a second reading at its next regular meeting.

Approved a special event request from Nathaniel Hutchinson of the Cullman Moose Lodge for the Lodge’s annual turkey shoot events, which this year will be held each Saturday through November and December.

Approved a special event request from Jake Smith for a Halloween Cruise-In and Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of Depot Park on Oct. 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized the month of October as dyslexia awareness month in the City of Cullman.

Held first ordinance readings for two proposed property annexations, which will be taken up again at the council’s next regular meeting. One property, which could enter the city under R-1 Residential zoning, is owned by Sherry Rutherford and is located at 1240 County Road 1422. The other is owned by G.A.P. Properties, LLC, and could enter the city under R-4 Residential zoning. Both proposals have previously received favorable recommendations from the city planning commission.

Adopted a resolution approving the city’s participation in the grant application process for a Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant for the Palomino RV Resort.

Amended the city’s existing licensing ordinance to include electrical suppliers & distributors.