Washington State

2021 Student Mock Election Now Open For Washington K-12 Students

Big Country News
Big Country News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OLYMPIA - The Washington Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to take part in the 2021 Student Mock Election. Open now until November 2, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters. Students have the opportunity to participate in a “mock” election and vote on actual races and measures – including fictional issues pertinent to their daily lives.

