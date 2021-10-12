2021 Student Mock Election Now Open For Washington K-12 Students
OLYMPIA - The Washington Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to take part in the 2021 Student Mock Election. Open now until November 2, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters. Students have the opportunity to participate in a “mock” election and vote on actual races and measures – including fictional issues pertinent to their daily lives.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
