After Tennessee wrapped up practice on Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday night's game at fourth-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa (7 p.m., ESPN), secondary coach Willie Martinez met with the media to discuss the progress of his position group through the first seven games of the season. The veteran SEC assistant coach, who returned to the Vols after a four-year stint in the program ended after the 2016 season, has a veteran group leading the way in the secondary, but several young players and newcomers have stepped up when called upon. Martinez spent nearly 13 minutes on Tuesday discussing a few of his players and more.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO