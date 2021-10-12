CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Alisal fire threatens homes, burning 8,000 acres and closing California 101 Freeway

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — A fast-moving brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon north of Santa Barbara, burning 8,000 acres and shutting down the 101 Freeway, had firefighters on the offensive for much of the day Tuesday. The blaze — dubbed the Alisal fire — has displaced thousands of residents and...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityofgoleta.org

Updates on Alisal Fire Burning West of Goleta

While the fire is not currently threatening the City of Goleta, due to the gusty winds, conditions can quickly change. Please stay informed and be prepared in the event you do need to evacuate. As of 8:00 p.m. the fire is approximately 3000 acres and is burning about 20 miles...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Alisal Fire Grows to Over 3,000 Acres

The Evacuation Order has been expanded to include the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road, and south of W. Camino Cielo Road. Evacuate immediately if you are in the area. The fire is approximately 3,000 acres with 0 percent containment. The fire...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara Edhat

Alisal Fire Reaches 13,400 Acres

New evacuation orders have been added for the Alisal Fire as it grows to over 13,400 acres keeping Highway 101 closed in both directions. The fire is currently 5% contained. The fire is burning in dense chaparral and grass and is being pushed by strong winds and growing at a rapid rate of speed. Fire behavior is extreme with wind-driven runs, uphill runs, and backing. Significant fire activity continues with critically low fuel moisture and wind-driven fire runs. Sundowner winds remain gusty from the northwest to north over the fire area. Localized northeast winds are being observed on the eastern side of the fire. Any east wind is likely being driven by the fire itself and will be very difficult to predict. Northwest winds should strengthen sometime between 4 and 7pm, which should remove that east wind but confidence is low. Later this evening winds will likely become more northeasterly to easterly then weaken overnight. Southwest winds are likely to develop Wednesday morning, which may turn southeasterly in the early afternoon, before becoming northwesterly as the Sundowners strengthen Wednesday evening.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Alisal Fire burns nearly 15,000 acres, scorches landfill

The Alisal Fire that is scorching Refugio Canyon and the Gaviota Coast more than doubled in size over the last 24 hours, and it burned part of a landfill, damaging equipment at the facility. Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, the blaze grew from 6,000 to 14,500 acres. It is...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Alisal Fire Reaches 6,000 Acres and Zero Containment

[Update: Oct. 12, 11:00 a.m.] Helicopters are now in Refugio Canyon, hitting flareups occurring on the east-side ridge of the canyon. The Alisal Fire crossed Refugio Creek from east to west, said Eric Hvolboll on the Alegria Ranch, and was headed into heavy brush along Refugio Road south of the Circle Bar B Ranch. The ‘copters are using the Alegria’s reservoir to load their buckets, Hvolboll said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Drought#Camping#State Route 154#California Highway Patrol#Chp#Amtrak
kclu.org

Santa Barbara County's Alisal Fire grows to 2,000 acres, with Highway 101 still closed by blaze

Santa Barbara County's Alisal wildfire continue to grow Monday night, with U.S. Forest Service officials saying that as of 9 p.m. it had charred about 2,000 acres of land. The fire started at around 2 p.m. near Refugio Peak. Strong wind quickly spread the flames. At around 5, wind hitting 70 miles an hour pushed the blaze down the mountainside all the way to the coast, forcing the closure of Highway 101.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kisswtlz.com

Alisal Fire swells to 13,500 acres in one day with zero containment

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked west of Santa Barbara, forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 101, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Alisal Fire nearly doubled in size throughout the day, with the flames spanning 13,500 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to CBS Los Angeles. There is no containment.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Blustery Winds Fan the 6,000-Acre Alisal Fire Near Santa Barbara

Blustery winds still surged through California on Tuesday after downing trees, fanning wildfires, including the Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, and shutting off power to customers. Red flag warnings of dangerous fire conditions continued in mountains, valleys, canyons and deserts because of dry, windy weather. Winds of 25 mph with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy