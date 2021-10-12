Forecast: Strong winds and storms for Wednesday

A warm front and a cold front will pass through on Wednesday and more thunderstorms are now forecast for tonight and again into early Friday morning. We expect a cold front to push the next round of thunderstorms through later this afternoon and into the evening hours. There will be enough afternoon sun to warm temps back in the middle 70s, creating additional instability for more late-day thunderstorms. These storms may tap into that heating and may be capable of brief 40-60mph damaging winds.