Environment

Forecast: Strong winds and storms for Wednesday

By Kenton Gewecke, Tim Schmidt, KOMU 8 First Alert Meteorologists
KOMU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front and a cold front will pass through on Wednesday and more thunderstorms are now forecast for tonight and again into early Friday morning. We expect a cold front to push the next round of thunderstorms through later this afternoon and into the evening hours. There will be enough afternoon sun to warm temps back in the middle 70s, creating additional instability for more late-day thunderstorms. These storms may tap into that heating and may be capable of brief 40-60mph damaging winds.

State
Missouri State
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: The “winds of change” blow across the region...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A departing area of low-pressure will mean gusty northwest winds and much cooler temperatures on Wednesday. A storm system will track across Nebraska Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This weather-maker will brings parts of the state a chance for rain...maybe even some isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance along and south of Interstate 80 will be 20% or less...with northern Nebraska looking to have the best chance for some scattered precipitation. In areas of northwestern and north central Nebraska we may even see some accumulating snow later Tuesday night.
LINCOLN, NE
kshb.com

A bit cooler with a wind shift Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. There is a storm that may affect us over the weekend. Tonight: Clear this evening with increasing clouds. A light shower or sprinkle possible late tonight. Wind: S 10-20 mph Low: 60°. Wednesday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy conditions. Wind:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Our next cold front arrives Wednesday

Temperatures have been running 5-10° above average for this time of the year, but that is only going to last for one more day as our next cold front is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST. Wednesday will be filled with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover...
ENVIRONMENT
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
KOMU

Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation accelerated after Monday crash

COLUMBIA − The Sorrels Overpass rehabilitation project has been accelerated following Monday's Interstate 70 crash that left the underneath of the overpass severely damaged. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the project in May, which included replacing the bridge deck and girders. It was scheduled to begin sometime in 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO

