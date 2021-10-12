CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China’s solar power has reached price parity with coal

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incredible plunge in the price of photovoltaic systems has made solar power an affordable option for much of the world. And, as long as solar is providing a small fraction of the power on a given grid, there's little holding back the addition of new photovoltaic facilities. But as the fraction of solar power grows, managing the fact that it only generates electricity intermittently becomes a significant grid-management challenge.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Banned Bitcoin Miners Found Exploding China’s State Resources

Banned bitcoin miners were found using China’s state resources to carry on with their operations. This happens in the midst of a severe power shortage and the country’s fierce attempt to shut down all BTC mining. The recent coal crisis in China raised their interest to speed up the shutdown...
ECONOMY
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Power Systems#Power Grid#Gw
The Independent

Canadian city becomes first to be heated through Bitcoin mining

The city of North Vancouver in Canada is planning to harness electricity created by Bitcoin mining to heat nearly all of its homes.In a world first, the city’s energy utility company announced it was joining forces with cleantech cryptocurrency miner MintGreen to create renewable energy for the city. The partnership is being welcomed as an innovative step in offsetting the environmental damage caused by mining the valuable cryptocurrency.The technique will involve using MintGreen’s Digital Boilers, which recover more than 96 per cent of the electricity used for bitcoin mining to heat commercial and residential buildings.Operating at full capacity 365...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdown is undermining China’s growth, economist Stephen Roach warns

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to assert more government control over the private sector represents a threat to the long-term health of China’s economy, Stephen Roach, an economist at Yale University and former Morgan Stanley chief economist, said in a virtual interview at the Fortune Global 500 Summit in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
OilPrice.com

Coal Prices Hit New Record In China As Energy Crunch Intensifies

The energy crisis amid a coal shortage in China has worsened because of colder weather in recent days, sending the key local coal futures contract to a new record high on Tuesday. The most actively traded contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose jumped by 6 percent today to exceed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

People worldwide also are facing soaring utility bills this winter, including in the U.S., where officials have warned home heating prices could jump as much as 54%. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income households, while the European Union has urged similar aid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) attributed the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance in order to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cosmos

The drive to put hydrogen on South Australian roads

The potential for hydrogen to become an industrial-scale fuel is being touted as an essential state election issue for South Australia. Business SA CEO Martin Haese says the time has come to be decisive in establishing clean, green, circular economies. And hydrogen, he says, is bursting with potential. The advocacy...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

China’s Coal And Power Crisis Hits Global Economy

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world’s second-largest economy in the third quarter and threaten to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. Last week, coal futures in China closed at a record high after sixty coal mines in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy