China’s solar power has reached price parity with coal

The city of North Vancouver in Canada is planning to harness electricity created by Bitcoin mining to heat nearly all of its homes.In a world first, the city’s energy utility company announced it was joining forces with cleantech cryptocurrency miner MintGreen to create renewable energy for the city. The partnership is being welcomed as an innovative step in offsetting the environmental damage caused by mining the valuable cryptocurrency.The technique will involve using MintGreen’s Digital Boilers, which recover more than 96 per cent of the electricity used for bitcoin mining to heat commercial and residential buildings.Operating at full capacity 365...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO