KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 12th

To start our Tuesday, we are looking to have a bit of a warmer start. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning. We will have plenty of clear skies and winds will coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. For the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the area. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will increase a bit, still coming from the south around 10-15 mph. The second half of the day will provide sunny skies with steady winds from the south. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer compared to yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s around the viewing area. Higher levels of moisture will also move in today, so it will feel a bit warmer with higher humidity. The moisture is here to stay for a bit, even as we get into the evening hours. Mostly clear conditions for later tonight with winds still coming from the south, but are expected to be more on the light side up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and some could only get to the low 60s. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and it will be more on the humid side once again. Winds won’t offer much relief, still coming in from the south on the light side up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the week will have temperatures sticking around the 80s for highs. We will have a good mix of sun and clouds through the weekend as well. Overnight lows will slowly increase, only dropping to the 60s once again starting this weekend. We are looking to start off next week Monday with temperatures in the 80s for highs, but we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions around the Concho Valley. This is partly due to higher levels of moisture in the region. Rain isn’t looking to be in sight for the next several days, so we aren’t looking to jump down to the seasonally cooler temperatures just yet.

