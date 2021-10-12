CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 12th

By Jay Martin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was even warmer. Temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms. Wednesday the cold front brings rain and cloudy skies. The large amount of rainfall...

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, October 19th

To start our Tuesday, we are looking to have a bit of a warmer start. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning. We will have plenty of clear skies and winds will coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. For the rest of the morning hours, we will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the area. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon and winds will increase a bit, still coming from the south around 10-15 mph. The second half of the day will provide sunny skies with steady winds from the south. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer compared to yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s around the viewing area. Higher levels of moisture will also move in today, so it will feel a bit warmer with higher humidity. The moisture is here to stay for a bit, even as we get into the evening hours. Mostly clear conditions for later tonight with winds still coming from the south, but are expected to be more on the light side up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and some could only get to the low 60s. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and it will be more on the humid side once again. Winds won’t offer much relief, still coming in from the south on the light side up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the week will have temperatures sticking around the 80s for highs. We will have a good mix of sun and clouds through the weekend as well. Overnight lows will slowly increase, only dropping to the 60s once again starting this weekend. We are looking to start off next week Monday with temperatures in the 80s for highs, but we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions around the Concho Valley. This is partly due to higher levels of moisture in the region. Rain isn’t looking to be in sight for the next several days, so we aren’t looking to jump down to the seasonally cooler temperatures just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 19 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek out on a gorgeous note with abundant sun and seasonable temps thanks to an area of high pressure that has been in control of the area. As this high-pressure center begins to move eastward, it opens the gateway to our next storm system which approaches by mid-week. Higher cloud cover will stream in today as a result of this disturbance but it’s still going to be beautiful for this time of the year. Afternoon readings are slated to be even warmer tomorrow, rising back into the middle and upper 70s. Temperatures stay milder ahead of this cold front Wednesday as the boundary swings in later in the afternoon. It will likely bring stray showers as it slides through the Ozarks but the best chances for rain will be well to the north of the viewing area. A few showers may linger into Wednesday night but conditions are looking drier by the time we awaken on Thursday. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers this coming weekend. Saturday is looking drier to the north but we’ll see more showers south of the metro. A better chance of showers arrives Saturday night into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the middle and upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but rain chances will be higher Sunday compared to Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! The warm air holds for early next week with well-above-average temps on tap. Highs Monday afternoon look to surge back into the 70s and 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/19/21) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are still expected to have another beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss. Winds will return back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This will help to bring in gulf moisture, which will increase our dewpoints. This increase in moisture will lead to a gradual development in cloud cover for later this afternoon. We will still see some sunshine while high temperatures may be slightly warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. No rain chances are expected for today.
WEST MONROE, LA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 19th

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will continue to come from the south as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds move into the region, otherwise we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and a bit in the 60s. Winds will continue to be light from the south up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us similar conditions and temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and winds will be steadily coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Moisture levels will be a bit increased for the day, so with the lighter winds, the humidity in the area will make the temperatures feel warmer than they are. Higher levels of moisture will continue to stick around for the rest of the week. We are looking at more sunshine than clouds, with Thursday giving us partly cloudy skies. Heading into next week, we will have mostly cloudy skies to start off on Monday, but temperatures will still be a bit warmer than average, reaching the mid 80s for highs in most of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Morning With Mid-Day Warm-Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a colder morning than yesterday, believe it or not, with areas in the mid to upper 30’s and low 40’s. Some areas to the north may have even have frost! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep us nice and dry today with plenty of sunshine. Highs will get above normal in the upper 60s. It’ll be another clear night but not as cool with lows in the low 40’s for Wednesday and highs possibly touching 70! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow night, the full Hunter’s Moon will peak at 10:56am, so you’ll notice a full moon the next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather will be changing over the next several days. The clouds and humidity will be on the increase and by Thursday we should see our rain chances increase as well. For tonight skies will remain clear with the full moon visible over the panhandle. Lows will fall into the 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. On Wednesday the clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Rain chances will remain very limited. Highs will reach the low 80s. By Thursday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers. The rain chances exit on Friday with sunnier and drier weather expected for the weekend ahead.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KEYT

Tuesday evening forecast October 19

Temperatures are warming through Thursday, due to a ridge building along southern California. Cloud cover will also increase, with the return of the marine layer and throughs sweeping across. Also expect a chance of rain mainly from Sunday into Monday. Strengthening onshore flow will bring night to morning cloud cover...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KZTV 10

Rising temperatures, humidity across area

Each day heading into the weekend, the temperature and the humidity will rise. The cool and dry air that was in place from last weekend is slowing moving out. A weak front stalls just north of South Texas on Friday and will result in a few stray showers beginning on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

