Shah: COVID shots ‘biggest bang for the public buck’

By Dylan
 10 days ago

Reporting 29 deaths and 836 new cases, Dr. Nirav Shah also announced that Maine had reached the milestone

newscentermaine.com

Vaccine outreach event in Bangor educates public on COVID-19 shot

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The above VERIFY video on the flu vaccine being mandatory for Maine health care workers aired on Oct. 11. The Maine People's Resource Center hosted an event Wednesday to help educate more Mainers about the COVID-19 vaccine. The event was hosted at Pierce Memorial Park...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
COLORADO STATE
Bluegrass Live

As 7-week-old Kentucky baby dies of COVID-19, governor warns residents not to become complacent on pandemic

Kentuckians should guard against complacency in the fight against COVID-19 amid recent declines in hospitalizations and other key virus-related statistics, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Most coronavirus-related trends in Kentucky have been on a downward trend, Beshear said, but he lamented that virus deaths remain far too high. Later Thursday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Maine State
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
wagmtv.com

Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines. Jessica Lahey, a level 1 nursing instructor says NMCC President Tim Crowley arranged this so that faculty and staff and nursing students could submit questions that they had regarding the pandemic and the vaccines.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
hawaiitelegraph.com

Not to be outdone by Covid, Minnesota public urged to get flu shots

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Parts of Minnesota are still seeing a COVID-19 surge, with the flu season also taking shape. Health officials say that dangerous mix should remind people about the need for preventive steps. In a new national survey from the American Heart Association, three in five respondents say...
MINNESOTA STATE
northcentralpa.com

Covid-19 Public Information

The ongoing scientific developments of COVID-19 vaccines continue to produce questions amongst researchers, physicians, and the public. Hospitals look to the FDA and CDC to administer new health practices, including the most recent focus of conversation — booster doses. NCPA Staff. NCPA Staff. Updated Oct 3, 2021. NCPA Staff. Ashley...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nirav Shah
Quad Cities Onlines

Iowa public health director talks COVID vaccines, booster shots

DES MOINES --- Iowans who have contracted COVID-19 should still get one of the vaccines, the state’s public health director reiterated Tuesday. Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, made the recommendation while fielding questions from older Iowans during a telephonic town hall hosted by the state chapter of AARP.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE

