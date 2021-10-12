CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Local cross country moment warms hearts nationwide

By Dylan
machiasnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quiet gesture of respect between two high school runners has gone viral in the best

www.machiasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourdavie.com

Cross country winner

Lexi Marion of the North Davie girls cross country team won first place again in a home meet last week. By Brian Pitts Enterprise Record Davie’s JV football team made repeated lunges at visiting Reagan on Sept. 30 but came... read more.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
saratogafalcon.org

Cross country running with full teams

Senior co-captain Amoli Vanavadiya glanced at the clock as she raced by on the last leg of the Baylands Santa Clara Valley Athletic League (SCVAL) meet on Sept. 21. The numbers flashed red: 23 minutes and 7.9 seconds for 5,000 meters, a new personal best. Such success contrasts with last...
SPORTS
thedesertreview.com

Cross country league action commences

Imperial scored 60 points in the men’s division, which was enough to beat out Central (38) and Brawley (27). For the women’s division, Palo Verde marked 183; Brawley, 107; Holtville, 104; Central, 89; Southwest, 83; Calexico, 74; and Imperial, 46. The format for each meet comes down to two races....
IMPERIAL, CA
pwshblueprints.com

Cross Country travels to Oklahoma State

After four cross country meets, senior Hudson Heikkinen leads the pack in securing a position on the school travel team for the Oklahoma State University Cowboy Jamboree meet on Saturday, Sept. 18. To qualify for the travel meet, athletes must attain a PR (personal record) of under 22 minutes flat...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
csucougars.com

Cross Country Runs at Bobcat Invitational

COLUMBUS - The Columbus State University cross country teams will hit the course for the second straight week at the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Georgia College. The women's race will begin at 8:30 a.m., while the men's begins at 9:15 a.m. The Cougar finished last weekend's Asics Cross Country Invitational...
SPORTS
Huntsville Item

Local homeschoolers, AOA compete in weekend cross country meet

HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega hosted their annual cross country event at the Walker County Fairgrounds over the weekend. One of the racers in this event was Houston Homeschool and Huntsville native Isaac Pendley, who finished the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 14 seconds, which won him the meet. His...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
hayshighguidon.com

Cross country races at Salina

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the cross country team traveled to Salina for their last competition before the Western Athletic Conference meet. Although the meet was still held at Bill Burk Park like previous years, athletes ran on a different course. “The new course went by a lot faster than I...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Orono#Washington Academy
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Kingsville cross country runs in Butler

Kingsville cross country competed in the Butler Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Tigers were led by senior Ryan Bailey, who finished fifth with a time of 18:44.4. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
SPORTS
lmcbobcats.com

Women’s Cross Country runs at Royals Cross Country Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Deanna Betzer crossed 18th out of the 178 runners to lead the Lees-McRae women's cross country team, who finished 11th out of 24 teams, at the highly competitive Royals Cross Country Challenge this afternoon. THE BASICS. RESULTS: 11th of 24. MEET: Royals Cross Country Challenge. LOCATION: McAlpine...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bellevuereporter.com

Running strong on the cross country scene

Clockwise from upper left, Bellevue’s Hannah Lorenz (left) and Interlake’s Rachelle Cormier, Bellevue’s Riley Schuler and Ryan Lee (right) and Interlake’s Sidd Pachikara (left) and Wesley Hackett compete in 5K cross country meets on Oct. 6 at Marymoor Park. Other teams participating were Liberty, Juanita, Foster, Highline, Tyee and Evergreen.
BELLEVUE, WA
etownian.com

Cross Country Practice Strategies

Sometimes students who are not student athletes underestimate or just have no idea how much time and energy student athletes are required to dedicate to their respective sports. For example, while a cross country meet might only take a couple of hours, it can be an all-day event for the athletes, especially for away meets.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Cross Country Prepares for Conference

Pleasantville’s cross country squad will be taking the full week to prepare for the West Central Conference Meet at Lake Panora Thursday. The Trojans’ girls finished seventh while the boys finished fourth in their final meet of the regular season at Nodaway Valley last Monday. With the postseason beginning, Pleasantville will be looking to compete with some of the best in their conference including Van Meter, Des Moines Christian, and Madrid. Coach Aaron Fichter says that the competition will be incredibly difficult, especially on the boys’ side.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
hanovercentralathletics.com

Tickets For Cross Country Regional

The IHSAA Cross Country Regional will be held at Lemon Lake County Park on Saturday, Oct. 16th. The race will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the boys and the girls will start no sooner than 11:15 a.m. The information from the host school, Crown Point, regarding tickets is as follows:
SPORTS
blainecountyjournal.com

Harlem Cross Country Seniors

Harlem Cross Country seniors Taya Trottier, Creedence Blackbear, Titan Brockie and Daniel Lawrence ran for the final time at home this past Friday. No results were available. The Class B and Class C State Cross Country Meet will be held this Saturday in Missoula.
HARLEM, MT
williamsonherald.com

Local middle schoolers dominate first state cross country meet

Middle schoolers from across the state gathered in Clarksville earlier this month for the first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association state cross country meet, and Williamson County was heavily represented toward the front of the pack. The Brentwood Middle School boys and girls both captured team titles in Class AA....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
chelanathletics.com

Cross Country Meet Results

October 14, 2021. Oroville, WA. The Chelan Mountain Goat Cross Country teams traveled to Oroville for the Oroville Invite on Thursday. It was the last regular season meet, as the boys and girls teams prepare for districts on October 26. Since the team had just competed on Tuesday, the coaching staff decided to hold out Cray Silva, David Payan, Sammy Vazquez, and Teagan Silva from the race to give those runners the best chance to perform at districts. Even with the four runners out for the race, there were some very good individual performances, with the girls team placing 2nd overall, and the boys team placing 1st.
OROVILLE, WA
Press-Republican

Local cross country athletes compete at Burnt Hills

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Several North Country schools participated in the 39th Annual Burnt Hills Cross Country Invitational held at Saratoga State Park on Saturday, with Saranac Lake's Sam Ash finishing second in the Boys' Division 1 Race with a 16:13 time. Seton Catholic's Sam DeJordy finished third with a time...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Ellsworth American

Local runners command PVC cross-country championships

BUCKSPORT — Hancock County runners were among the top performers in Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Conference championship cross-country meet. Two local boys’ runners claimed individual wins in the meet, which was held at Bucksport High School. At the team level, Mount Desert Island continued its prolific 2021 season by sweeping both Class B titles.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Bigfork Eagle

PHOTOS: Football and Cross Country

Bigfork's Isak Epperly evades several Lion defenders as he races towards the end zone in the closing moments of the first half in Eureka Friday. (Jeremy Weber/Bigfork Eagle)
BIGFORK, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy