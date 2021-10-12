Local cross country moment warms hearts nationwide

October 14, 2021. Oroville, WA. The Chelan Mountain Goat Cross Country teams traveled to Oroville for the Oroville Invite on Thursday. It was the last regular season meet, as the boys and girls teams prepare for districts on October 26. Since the team had just competed on Tuesday, the coaching staff decided to hold out Cray Silva, David Payan, Sammy Vazquez, and Teagan Silva from the race to give those runners the best chance to perform at districts. Even with the four runners out for the race, there were some very good individual performances, with the girls team placing 2nd overall, and the boys team placing 1st.

