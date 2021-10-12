CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Getting the Waste Out of Beauty Salons and Spas

By Katrina Robinson, Chelsea Burwell
News Argus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Remember the pile of hair on the salon floor when you finally got your first real haircut after coronavirus restrictions were eased?. Even in normal times, the beauty industry creates more than 877 pounds of waste every single minute when you combine

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Robinson
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Salon

Some people think that they must go to Clayton and spend $800 for high-end hair coloring and styling, but Naturally Pure (564 South Gray Avenue; 314-963-7101) offers an easier (and much cheaper) option. Tucked away on a quiet corner in Webster Groves, the salon appears calm on the outside, but on the inside, the large space is a flurry of activity. Not only do they take every precaution to keep their clients safe from COVID-19, they also remodeled during the lockdown, expanding their square footage and adding more space between each stylist’s area. Upon entering you’ll notice good vibes all around, and once they’ve fixed up your hair, you’ll understand why every client there is so happy. Naturally Pure uses quality Aveda products and produces top-notch work that costs a fraction of what you’d expect based on the result. Friends will tell you that your new hair looks very expensive (even if it wasn’t), and isn’t that always the best compliment? —Jaime Lees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
WGN Radio

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
ArchDaily

COCOON Beauty Salon / KAMITOPEN

Interior Designer: KAMITOPEN Co. Ltd, Masahiro Yoshida , Asuka Tamaru. Text description provided by the architects. There is a beauty salon "Cocoon" in Ginza district in Tokyo that was founded in 2000. It has been open for 21 years. In the time of COVID restrictions, we were asked to create a space that would be well-ventilated and easy to stop by. The place is situated under a railway viaduct that is a very rare place to have a store, even in Ginza district.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spas#Beauty Salons#Green Circle Salons#State University
Allure

21 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop at Sephora Right Now

The beloved beauty retailer's roster keeps getting better, thanks to new and iconic Black-owned brands like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and Adwoa Beauty. Frequent Sephora shoppers have probably noticed its near-daily refresh of newer, more diverse brands. Last year, Sephora adopted the 15 Percent Pledge policy to serve the dire need for representation in beauty, business, and the intersection of both industries. Under this initiative, the retailer promises to dedicate 15 percent of its shelf space to Black-owned brands — and so far, it's made progress in the right direction.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

How To Make Rice Water For Stronger Hair & Growth

As far as hair growth goes, there are no shortages of tonics, topicals, and DIY remedies that promise longer, stronger hair. Finding one that works for you may take some trial and error—but there are a few options that have stood the test of time. Well, at least anecdotally. Hair...
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

5 multipurpose beauty products to help you do your makeup in minutes

As America emerges from the pandemic, our series Back at It TODAY continues with beauty expert Kristina Rodulfo, who spotlights five multipurpose products you need in your cosmetics kit, including tinted moisturizer, bronzer, eyebrow gel and mascara.Oct. 19, 2021.
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

The evolution of Black beauty

It's long been overlooked, but it's now impossible to deny the huge global impact that Black beauty has had over the past century. For too long, so many have been quick to either trample on, take credit for, or just completely ignore the efforts of Black creators, artists and business owners. It's been exhausting and caused ruptures across the beauty industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Cosmopolitan

These Under-the-Radar Ingredients Are Legit Magic for Your Skin

Retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid…chances are you’ve heard the hype about these skincare superstars, which are all the rage in the buzziest potions, lotions, and elixirs on the market. But (and no shade to those ingredients, which deserve their stellar reputations) they’re not the only champs in the skincare game—there are plenty of under-the-radar ingredients that have have serious skin-boosting superpowers.
SKIN CARE
advertisernewssouth.com

Bliss Salon embraces ‘mini-salon’ suites idea

Dyan Thompson and Dawn Foley, sisters and business partners, own the H&H Auto strip mall on Route 94 in Vernon. This cluster of stores has for 50 years been a family rental enterprise. Thompson saw that salon suites were booming in Florida, where she now lives. So the sisters decided...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

Meet the Danish Eyewear Brand Making Solid Gold Glasses That Don’t Scream Luxury

When men wear precious metals and gems, it’s usually on the fingers or the wrist. But, would you want a piece of jewelry to balance on your nose? This is the proposition from Lindberg, the Danish royal warranted eyewear specialist known for its highly engineered, minimalist frames. The brand was founded on the idea of making heavy optical instruments light: visually, with clean lines and austere designs, and physically, using titanium parts without screws or rivets. Its new Precious Collection ups the ante with an abundance of riches: 18-karat solid gold frames, polished buffalo horn, platinum and diamonds. How, in this post-bling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Chanel Beauty Gets Festive With No.5 Holiday Collection

Preparing for the holiday season, Chanel Beauty has launched a range of limited fragrance and makeup goods. The collection is dedicated to the iconic N°5, which turns 100 this year. The festive range is led by the annual advent calendar arriving in the shape of a giant perfume bottle. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy