CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in 13 days

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 48 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the ninth time in the past 13 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,456.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

“We are seeing a flattening of the curve in terms of new cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, but we have to stay focused and remain diligent,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Alaska reports 65 virus-related deaths, 659 for pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department on Tuesday reported 65 Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19, with the highest number of the newly announced deaths occurring last month. Clinton Bennett, a department spokesperson, said 43 deaths occurred last month and there have been 10 this month. There were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
The Associated Press

Kentucky reports 29 more coronavirus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more virus-related deaths Tuesday as the statewide rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus continued to drop. The latest virus cases included 423 Kentuckians ages 18 and under, the state’s statistics showed. Gov. Andy Beshear reported that...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to block a vaccine requirement imposed on Maine health care workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccine mandates. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. It previously rejected challenges of vaccine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Navajo Nation#Ap
The Associated Press

WVa lawmaker compares federal vaccine rule to Nazi Germany

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate president compared the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany as the Republican-controlled Senate narrowly passed a bill Tuesday to limit employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the virus. The proposal, which would allow certain...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

Ex-soldiers protest in Guatemala to get civil war payment

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former soldiers who are demanding they be paid a war-time bonus for serving in Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war burst onto the grounds of the country’s congress building Tuesday and set several vehicles on fire. The protesters broke down gates leading into the building’s parking lot and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

619K+
Followers
332K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy