MACOUPIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Macoupin County Health Department has issued a warning about someone posing as a nurse. According to the department, residents have reported someone claiming to be a nurse going to homes to do well-check visits for those age 80 or older. The department’s warning said they do not have nurses visiting homes to do well-check visits, but they do have Public Health Navigators who go to specific households to drop off care packages on doorsteps. The Public Health Navigators do not enter homes, nor do they ask to speak with residents.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO