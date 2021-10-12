CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Murphy and NJ TRANSIT Announce Portal North Bridge Project Construction Award

nj.gov
 10 days ago

Project Replaces 110-Year-Old Bridge to Improve Service and Reliability on the Northeast Corridor for NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak Customers as Part of the Gateway Program. Portal North Bridge Construction Award is Largest in History of NJ TRANSIT. TRENTON – Governor Murphy today announced that the NJ TRANSIT Board of

nj.gov

