Governor Murphy and NJ TRANSIT Announce Portal North Bridge Project Construction Award

UNION CITY – Governor Phil Murphy, alongside New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette and Senator Brian P. Stack, today announced a proposed investment of over $100 million in urban parks, playgrounds, open spaces, and other local park improvement projects through the Green Acres Program. The over $100 million proposal, which is pending final approval by the Garden State Preservation Trust, would establish new parks and expand existing ones, develop athletic fields and playgrounds, improve access to waterways, create open spaces, build flood resilience, and enhance stewardship by restoring lands for nature and public enjoyment. New Jersey has more than 20 percent of its land dedicated to parks and wildlife – more than any other state in the continental United States.
