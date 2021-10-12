Governor Murphy and NJ TRANSIT Announce Portal North Bridge Project Construction Award

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday announced $300,000 in additional funding towards a continued partnership with rideshare companies Uber and Lyft in conjunction with United Way Worldwide and NJ 211 to provide access to free and discounted rideshare services to New Jersey residents who lost a personal vehicle as a result of Tropical Storm Ida and who are unable to obtain another vehicle due to the impacts of COVID-19. Uber and Lyft initially partnered with the State to provide free rideshares to those impacted by Ida starting in early September. The first phase of the Tropical Storm Ida rideshare program provided over 2,400 rides. Due to the severe impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, in combination with COVID-19’s impacts on individuals and the supply chain overall, many Ida-impacted individuals still require assistance with transportation. This second phase of the Ida rideshare program will continue to provide critical transportation to many New Jerseyans in need.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO