Stallions attempt to go undefeated in Region 7

 10 days ago

Stansbury can claim region crown outright with win over talented Timpanogos team ♦. Stansbury (7-2) will attempt to win the Region 7 football title outright Wednesday night at home when it faces Timpanogos (8-1). The Sallions are undefeated in region action with a 6-0 record, while the Timberwolves are only one

