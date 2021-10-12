Mother of high school swim team member found dead under pool cover sues for $70M

The mother of an Oregon high school swim team member who drowned after becoming trapped underneath a pool cover following practice is suing for $70 million. Nabila Maazouz, 14, had just finished an evening practice with the swim team at Liberty High School in Hillsboro on Nov. 20, 2019. Coaches instructed the team to cover the large outdoor pool with the heavy ThermGard pool covers that were rolled up on a storage rack, according to a lawsuit the teen's mother, Patricia Maazouz, filed Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.