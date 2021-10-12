Miss Tennessee Pageant could be headed to Kingsport

Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, Inc., Chief of Staff Janie Albright visited Kingsport and met with local officials and supporters of local preliminary competitions that produce each year's lineup of Miss Tennessee contestants to evaluate Kingsport as a potential new home for the Miss Tennessee Pageant. During a gathering hosted by The Encounter, shop owner Ethel Smawley, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Kingsport Board of Education member Melissa Woods, Hope found and Executive Director Stella Robinette, and reigning Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis spoke enthusiastically about the idea, which Albright said is being "strongly considered." Albright said the hospitality of those working locally to bring the pageant to Kingsport, along with the area's beauty and the ability shown that the city has what it takes to host the pageant, are "making it so obvious we can't say 'no,' so "here we come." An actual decision won't be made until spring. If Kingsport is chosen, the Miss Tennessee pageant would first take place in the city in 2023.