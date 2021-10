Head north 7.4 miles from the Grand Lake entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park and you come to a rather innocuous-looking parking lot and campground. In fact, you've discovered one of the park's most fascinating locations -- the Holzwarth Historic Site, or as it was more quaintly known in the 1920s, the Never Summer Dude Ranch -- where for $2 a night (or $11 a week) you could stay in a rough-hewn log cabin beneath towering pines, enjoy home-cooked meals, sit around a campfire, horseback ride and (according to the advertising of the day) fish for "all the trout you could catch."

