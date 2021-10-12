CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

UPDATE: 72-year-old Loveland man killed in single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 72-year-old Loveland man was killed in a single vehicle crash that shut down a section of First Street for two and a half hours on Tuesday afternoon. Tom Hacker, spokesman for the Loveland Police Department, said the man was driving west on First Street in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer at approximately 4 p.m. Hacker said a witness told police that as the man was driving, his car suddenly veered across the oncoming eastbound lanes before crashing through a fence and into two trees just west of South Dotsero Drive.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy