UPDATE: 72-year-old Loveland man killed in single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon

A 72-year-old Loveland man was killed in a single vehicle crash that shut down a section of First Street for two and a half hours on Tuesday afternoon. Tom Hacker, spokesman for the Loveland Police Department, said the man was driving west on First Street in a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer at approximately 4 p.m. Hacker said a witness told police that as the man was driving, his car suddenly veered across the oncoming eastbound lanes before crashing through a fence and into two trees just west of South Dotsero Drive.