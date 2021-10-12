CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes measure temporarily raising debt limit

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The House on Tuesday approved a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but tees up a second showdown over the federal government’s borrowing limit in the coming weeks. The resolution passed along party lines, 219-206, with no Republicans voting for

Rolling Stone

McConnell Just Blocked a Voting-Rights Bill. It’s All Part of Democrats’ Plan

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Freedom to Vote Act from advancing, as expected. The vote fell along party lines, with all 50 Republicans upholding a filibuster to stop the measure, which is aimed at safeguarding the right to vote. Original story below. *** WASHINGTON — It’s not often the leader of the United States Senate holds a vote knowing it will fail. It’s even less often that the Senate leader calls a doomed vote for one of the most important bills in his party’s legislative agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is about to do just that. The Senate will...
KPEL 96.5

Sen. John Kennedy: IRS Bank Account Proposal Not about Taxes but Control

How much should the Internal Revenue Service know about your bank account?. That's been a controversial topic of conversation since the Biden Administration wrote a proposal to Congress calling on lawmakers to draft and pass legislation that would require financial institutions to annually report to the IRS transactions for all accounts that are worth at least $600 or contain at least $600 worth of transactions.
WREG

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That committee has vowed to move swiftly and forcefully to punish anyone who […]
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
Mitch Mcconnell
Janet Yellen
HuffingtonPost

House Democrats Consider Killing The Debt Limit

Democrats in the House of Representatives will consider getting rid of the arbitrary limit on how much money the U.S. government can borrow to fund operations. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a letter to fellow lawmakers over the weekend that “the House will explore options to remove the threat that the debt limit poses over the long term, now that Republicans have demonstrated a willingness to weaponize it for partisan purposes.”
New York Post

House GOP plans to attack Biden agenda as ‘welfare expansion’

Republican members of a House committee will launch a campaign next week attacking President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan, condemning the legislation as “welfare expansion” and a job killer, according to a report. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee will huddle at a roundtable forum on Wednesday...
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson votes against raising debt limit

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, voted against raising the debt limit in the House Tuesday. “We are hearing the Democrats in Washington D.C. talking about cutting a trillion or two from a multitrillion-dollar social spending spree like they should get a pat on the back for that for being fiscally responsible,” Hinson says. ” And I think it is very clear to Iowans that these are not nickles and dimes — we are dealing in trillions of dollars here. And the Democrats have forgotten how many zeros are in trillions.”
nny360.com

Congress raises debt ceiling; Stefanik rejects measure in party-line vote

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term raise for the national debt limit on Tuesday, down strict party lines. With a vote of 219 to 206, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure, which authorized the Senate’s debt limit solution introduced last week. The move raises the national debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the government to continue fulfilling its financial obligations until December.
