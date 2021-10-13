CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

By Sarah McCosham
Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best in the state. With handcrafted drinks that come in a range of sizes, take your Taco Tuesday to the next level at Margarita Factory in Oregon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2N0D_0cPKeOJs00
Margarita Factory's mission is simple: to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to the PNW.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgx5i_0cPKeOJs00
The eatery specializes in all things Mexican: street-style tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, vegetarian dishes, and, of course....
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1R0Y_0cPKeOJs00
...margaritas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvLxq_0cPKeOJs00
Known for their massive margaritas, Margarita Factory takes this Mexican-inspired cocktail to the next level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWnf7_0cPKeOJs00
From the 48-ounce "Cadillac" margarita to the "Bam Bam," a massive drink served in an actual boat, these drinks are anything but ordinary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztDRV_0cPKeOJs00
Margarita Factory's drinks use the best ingredients, beginning with the tequila. The bar's tequilas include their own signature blend to worldwide favorites and new labels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9wzw_0cPKeOJs00
In honor of Taco Tuesday, Margarita Factory offers Tequila Tuesday: all-day, half-price specials on tequilas over $15.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wdhmb_0cPKeOJs00
Beer flights are so passé. How about a margarita flight?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRD1W_0cPKeOJs00
Margarita Factory is a place that celebrates the exuberant cuisine and culture of Mexico...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YO5gD_0cPKeOJs00
...and what better way to do that than with an epic, larger-than-life margarita?

Margarita Factory has three locations in Oregon: Beaverton, Happy Valley, and Gresham. Have you visited this Mexican bar and eatery before? If so, did you try the massive 48-ounce margarita? Learn more about this unique restaurant at its website and Facebook page.

Prefer brews to cocktails? Check out Xicha Brewing in West Salem, Oregon!

Address: Margarita Factory Beaverton, 17005 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA

Address: Margarita Factory Gresham, 77 NE 4th St, Gresham, OR 97030, USA

Address: Margarita Factory of Happy Valley OR, 11211 SE 82nd Ave Suite A, Happy Valley, OR 97086, USA

Comments / 16

Amanda Pahl
6d ago

Extremely overpriced! I'm not sure there was even any alcohol in the drinks, let's start with that. I know I was not the only one of us mothers out that evening away from the children attempting to have a relaxing moment with the girls!! At least my drink wasn't made 3 times and I wasn't tried to be made to believe that my eyes were playing tricks one and the fruit,( raspberries), were completely molded!! the food was barely chewable and not eaten!!Don't expect a discount or any certificate for next time either. waste of time!! polite ppl. Poor company!!

Reply
5
Amos Burton
6d ago

Food and drink are outrageously overpriced; low quality produce used in the dishes they prepare. There’s better choices out there. Wasn’t the owner on trial in the recent past?

Reply(1)
2
This Oregon Mansion Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

High up in the hills above Portland, Oregon rests one of the most haunted homes in the nation: the Pittock Mansion. This stately house dates back to 1914, when it was owned by Henry and Georgiana Pittock constructed it. As legend has it, the historic residence is believed to be haunted by its former owners […] The post This Oregon Mansion Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Oregon Will Take You To The Original Witch’s Castle Ruins

There’s a chill to the air and the daylight is dwindling. Fall has arrived here in Oregon, and we have the most delightful little trail to get you in the spirit. Just a stone’s throw from Portland, there’s a mysterious woodland trail that leads to one of the most intriguing places in the state. Known […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Oregon Will Take You To The Original Witch’s Castle Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
