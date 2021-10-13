The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious
Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best in the state. With handcrafted drinks that come in a range of sizes, take your Taco Tuesday to the next level at Margarita Factory in Oregon.
Margarita Factory has three locations in Oregon: Beaverton, Happy Valley, and Gresham. Have you visited this Mexican bar and eatery before? If so, did you try the massive 48-ounce margarita? Learn more about this unique restaurant at its website and Facebook page.
Address: Margarita Factory Beaverton, 17005 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
Address: Margarita Factory Gresham, 77 NE 4th St, Gresham, OR 97030, USA
Address: Margarita Factory of Happy Valley OR, 11211 SE 82nd Ave Suite A, Happy Valley, OR 97086, USA
