The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best in the state. With handcrafted drinks that come in a range of sizes, take your Taco Tuesday to the next level at Margarita Factory in Oregon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Margarita Factory's mission is simple: to bring the authentic flavors of Mexico to the PNW.

The eatery specializes in all things Mexican: street-style tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, vegetarian dishes, and, of course....

...margaritas.

Known for their massive margaritas, Margarita Factory takes this Mexican-inspired cocktail to the next level.

From the 48-ounce "Cadillac" margarita to the "Bam Bam," a massive drink served in an actual boat, these drinks are anything but ordinary.

Margarita Factory's drinks use the best ingredients, beginning with the tequila. The bar's tequilas include their own signature blend to worldwide favorites and new labels.

In honor of Taco Tuesday, Margarita Factory offers Tequila Tuesday: all-day, half-price specials on tequilas over $15.

Beer flights are so passé. How about a margarita flight?

Margarita Factory is a place that celebrates the exuberant cuisine and culture of Mexico...

...and what better way to do that than with an epic, larger-than-life margarita?

Margarita Factory has three locations in Oregon: Beaverton, Happy Valley, and Gresham. Have you visited this Mexican bar and eatery before? If so, did you try the massive 48-ounce margarita? Learn more about this unique restaurant at its website and Facebook page.

Address: Margarita Factory Beaverton, 17005 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA

Address: Margarita Factory Gresham, 77 NE 4th St, Gresham, OR 97030, USA

Address: Margarita Factory of Happy Valley OR, 11211 SE 82nd Ave Suite A, Happy Valley, OR 97086, USA