CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2021 Police Week

mpdc.dc.gov
 10 days ago

On Wednesday, October 13, through Saturday, October 16, 2021, various events and First Amendment activities related to police week will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:. Emergency No Parking.

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
mpdc.dc.gov

Traffic Fatality: 1200 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 6:00 am, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound...
WASHINGTON, DC
KEVN

ADVISORY: Traffic control extended on Haines Avenue project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Darrell W. Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City has issued a press release regarding traffic control in Rapid City. Construction and repairs of a stretch of Haines Avenue will be extended through next Monday as City Maintenance crews continue to work on fixing water lines. In particular, onw northbound lane on Haines Avenue stretching from Lawrence Drive to Northridge Drive will remain closed as workers continue the repairs this week.
RAPID CITY, SD
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr Traffic Advisory: New Willow Place Traffic Pattern to Take Effect Oct. 11 In Advance of Traffic Shift Onto Temporary Browning Road Bridge

On October 7, 2021, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced a traffic pattern change in Bellmawr for Willow Place in advance of a traffic shift onto the temporary Browning Road Bridge as part of the Direct Connect project. On Monday afternoon, October 11, NJDOT’s contractor, South State, Inc.,...
BELLMAWR, NJ
chestercounty.com

Police to study Willowdale Lane traffic again

East Marlborough Township will ask its police department to conduct a second traffic study on Willowdale Lane to see if additional traffic calming measures could address residents’ speeding concerns. There are two speed humps on the road, but a number of Willowdale Lane residents are asking the township to install...
EAST MARLBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
41nbc.com

Mulberry St. traffic stop turns to police chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic stop-turned vehicle chase that happened Thursday night, October 7, around 11:42 p.m. on Mulberry street. According to the release from the BCSO, Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop and field sobriety test on 23 year-old Jasmine Janvier, who...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Idaho Statesman

Accident on Interstate 84 closes 2 eastbound lanes to traffic, police say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates. To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here. A crash on Interstate 84 in Meridian has closed the two eastbound right lanes to traffic on Thursday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police. The accident near the Ten...
MERIDIAN, ID
nola.gov

Traffic Advisory: North Rampart Street Intersection Re-Open is Friday

NEW ORLEANS — Today, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works announced that beginning on Friday, Oct. 15, by 5 p.m., the intersection of North Rampart and Canal streets will be partially reopened to vehicular traffic to relieve congestion in the downtown area. Public safety is our priority; residents and commuters are reminded to adhere to all signage and barricaded areas as lanes of travel are restored to normal operations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#4th Street#Signage
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic advisory water service line repairs on 15th Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 15, around 7:00 a.m. the City’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is scheduled for water service line repairs on 15th Street between Eagle Street and Peoples Avenue. Properties located on or adjacent to 15th Street between Eagle Street and Peoples Avenue may experience loss of water, fluctuations in […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
whvoradio.com

Police Search For Driver After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on Means Avenue led to the driver of a vehicle running from police in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on Means Avenue when the driver fled, leading law enforcement to disregard the traffic stop. The vehicle was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

Delano Police Department receives 50K traffic grant

The Delano Police Department was awarded $50,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors. • DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on impaired drivers. • Drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law. • Bicycle and pedestrian safety. • Community education presentation on...
DELANO, CA
Atlantic City Press

Lower Township issues traffic advisory for Sunday morning 5K run

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police have issued a traffic advisory for Sunday morning to accommodate a 5K run. A temporary road closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to about noon to facilitate the Run the Vineyards foot race. Roads that will be closed include Town Bank Road between Seashore and Shunpike roads, and Shunpike Road between Town Bank and Tabernacle roads.
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
elkhornmediagroup.com

Lane closure will slow traffic this week

EASTERN OREGON – Once again road construction will slow your travels this week on I-84, between milepost 237 and 242. The left lanes both eastbound and westbound will remain closed to allow for securing concrete barriers in the center median. Also, milepost 242 to 248, the right lanes both eastbound and westbound will be closed intermittently Tuesday thru Thursday evening between the hours of 6:30 and 6:30 the next morning. This will allow crews to patch deteriorated asphalt. Oregon Department of Transportation says they hope the construction in those areas should be completed by November 1st.
TRAFFIC
downbeach.com

Traffic advisories issued ahead of Atlantic City Marathon, Oct. 16-17

Traffic advisories have been issued for the Atlantic City Marathon and Half Marathon being held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17. The marathon and half marathon take runners on a tour of Absecon Island on the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks, and roadways in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. Bicycles...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Republic

State awards traffic safety grant to Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD — The Police Department was recently awarded a $175,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The department will roll out a police traffic service program to try and deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

Adam Mitchell, 33, of Canton, Ohio, is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and Indecent Assault of Person Younger than 13 Years of Age after an incident in February. According to the criminal complaint, each separate incident occurred when Mitchell was home alone with the victim, who at the time was 12 years of age, and was suppose to keep an eye on the child while her mother was at work. The victim related that Mitchell touched her inappropriately on three separate occasions. Since the incident the victim’s mother and Mitchell moved to Ohio and she does not see him because she now resides with her great Aunt and legal guardian. The girl also told police that Mitchell tried to contact her via Snapchat last week. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
whatsupnewp.com

Traffic pattern changes at Newport Rotary begin this week

Starting tonight, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make a change to traffic patterns at the Newport Rotary (the intersection of JT Connell Highway and Admiral Kalbfus Road). Traffic will shift inward on the traffic circle, but all lanes will remain open. Work on the rotary is one...
NEWPORT, RI
WTOV 9

TRAFFIC ALERT: Steubenville water projects begin this week

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Water Department has released details on a pair of water projects beginning this week. Wednesday, contractors will be replacing a 6-inch main line valve on Preston Road. Preston Road will be closed to all traffic from Lovers Lane to Pembroke Road. This is part of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WEAR

Police: Train involved in traffic collision with vehicle in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. -- The Brewton Police Department is advising everyone to avoid the Downtown Brewton area due to a traffic collision involving a train and passenger vehicle. All three major train crossings in the Downtown Brewton area and blocked and traffic is at a near standstill, according to police. No...
BREWTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy