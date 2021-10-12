Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest

On Monday, October 11, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2300 Alabama Street. Officers found the unidentified female victim lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound in a boarding room, and Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her deceased at the scene. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the victim was involved in a disturbance with another female before being shot by suspect Robert Lee Grant, Jr., a 62-year old black male. Suspect Grant has been arrested and charged with Murder. A magistrate will set his bond amount.
