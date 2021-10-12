CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Chicago White Sox season that began with lofty expectations ends well short of the ultimate goal after a Game 4 loss in the ALDS

CHICAGO — A season that began with lofty expectations ended well short of the ultimate goal for the Chicago White Sox, who were eliminated from the playoffs with a 10-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate

