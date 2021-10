By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a suspect after an attempted home invasion on the South Side Slopes early on Wednesday morning. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police responded to the attempted home invasion just after 3:30 a.m. on Cobden Street. The suspect kicked in the front door of the home and then ran away with a firearm. Police tased the suspect and arrested the suspect near the city steps. The firearm was recovered during the pursuit. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

