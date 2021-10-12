SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

The Global Finance Cloud (FinCloud) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance Cloud (FinCloud) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Amazon web Services (AWS), Oracle (Netsuite), SAP, Google, IBM, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce, Salesforce, Beeks Financial Cloud, Acumatica, Sage Intacct, FinancialForce, Workday, Alibaba Group, Nucleus Software etc have been looking into Finance Cloud (FinCloud) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Comments / 0