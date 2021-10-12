CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – German business software group SAP raised its full-year outlook for a third time on the back of a strong showing in the third quarter as more customers shift their IT operations to the cloud. SAP now expects cloud revenue to grow by 16%-19% in the year as...

941theduke.com

