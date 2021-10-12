SAP lifts full-year outlook as more customers shift to cloud

A year after outlining horrific calendar Q3 financials that caused the share price to crash by €28bn, SAP had no nasty surprises up its sleeves this time. In fact the company raised its full-year outlook for the third time in 2021, such is the confidence with which SAP now views its cloud biz. It is estimating sales to grow by up to 19 per cent year-on-year, and operating profit to be between flat to a decline of 2 per cent, better than the earlier projection of a 4 per cent drop.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO