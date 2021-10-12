CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change: England must 'adapt or die,' agency warns

 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A government agency says England will be hit hard by floods like those that devastated Germany this summer if the country does not improve its defenses against more extreme weather brought by climate change. In a report Wednesday, the Environment Agency warns of hotter, drier summers, more and worse flooding, rising sea levels and greater demand on water supplies due to global warming. It predicts that with a rise of 2 degrees Celsius in global average temperature, England’s winter rainfall will increase 6%, while summer rainfall will be down 15% by the 2050s. The agency’s chief says that “significant climate impacts are inevitable” and it is a case of “adapt or die.”

