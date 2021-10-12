CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is scheduled to open Feb. 24. Park officials also announced ticket prices on Tuesday. A one-day ticket will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark. The new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park and be separately ticketed. The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows. It's based on the popular preschool animated television series, and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Theme-Park Wearables

Disney has announced the launch of the 'MagicBand+,' an upgraded wearable device that will provide Disney Theme Park attendees with greater levels of interactivity. The new wearable comes as an updated version of the 'MagicBand,' which was first released in 2013. Much like the original model, the 'MagicBand+' will be...
ELECTRONICS
disneydining.com

One Hour Away from Disney World – Peppa Pig Is Moving In!

We won’t tell Mickey Mouse, but do you ever visit other Central Florida Theme Parks when you visit Walt Disney World Resort? We’ll be honest and say we may have visited Harry Potter over at Universal a time or two, or spotted a whale friend at SeaWorld. Well, now, for all those Disney fans that may also have little ones in love with Peppa Pig… you’ll want to listen. Shh… Peppa Pig is moving to Central Florida – roughly one hour away from Walt Disney World!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peppa Pig#Theme Park#Legoland Florida#Television Series#Ap
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Halloween at Theme Parks in 2021

As travel is coming back, so are some holiday traditions. Theme parks are once again celebrating Halloween with special spooky events. Disneyland is offering an Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights, an after-hours event with activities like Mickey’s Trick or Treat and a parade. Hersheypark is having a trick or...
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Burger King just launched its ‘Gourmet Kings Range’

Burger King, home of the Vegan Royale, the Whopper, and those flame-grilled patties. You know the one. If you don't, they've been around since 1954 so where have you been?. Anyway, as of today, they're taking the burgers to a new, more aspirational level. Here's introducing the ‘Gourmet Kings’ Range, the burger flipper’s new premium section of the menu.
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Exclusive: Mansion near Disney sells in record $12.5M deal

Orange County's high-end home market has a new top deal. The lakeside estate at 9225 Lake Mabel Drive in Orlando sold for $12.5 million on Oct. 13 in an all-cash deal, listing agent and broker/owner of Windermere-based Florida Golf & Beaches LLC Karan Wienker told Orlando Business Journal. It's the most money ever fetched by a single Orange County home, according to MLS data.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon announce team-up for new theme park experience

The partnership will officially kick off in 2022, and will involve both companies exploring “groundbreaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity.”. J.L. Bonnier, president and CEO of Universal Studios Japan, and Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, both...
LIFESTYLE
sandiegomagazine.com

Now Open: The Flying Pig

There is something familiar and vulnerable about those glasslike panels above the entrance to the new Flying Pig. “Shower doors,” laughs owner Aaron Browning, pointing at her husband. Yep, that’s it. Shower doors from the ’70s. That hard plastic almost-glass, dimpled to secure the privacy of our own dimples. As...
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Important things to know before your first trip to a casino

Casinos have been a popular form of entertainment since the first known gambling house opened in Venice, Italy in 1638 – and before, although there was no official location for this gameplay. The classy atmosphere, bright lights and enticing energy are just some things that make a trip to the casino so exciting. Your first trip can also be extremely daunting, but don’t worry – we are here to talk to through everything you need to know before you visit.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy