I was 46 years old and pregnant with our sixth child and going in for the first ultrasound of the baby. This was my fifth child after the age of 35 and I was not particularly concerned as long as there was a heartbeat. There was a heartbeat, and despite the ultrasound tech's somewhat cold demeanor and no doctor available to speak to me after the appointment, I thought nothing of it. Later that evening, I received a call from the OB/GYN who had been unable to meet with me earlier that day. He informed me that the ultrasound tech had concerns because of the nuchal fold measurements that were obtained during the ultrasound and that they were referring me to the perinatologist. The whirlwind had begun.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO